HaystackID Announces Transition of CEO Hal Brooks to Executive Chair; Names Chad Pinson New Chief Executive

Planned leadership transition reinforces multi-year growth agenda across data investigations, discovery and cyber compliance advisory services, international markets, and AI-enabled technology innovation.

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory, and cybersecurity environments, today announced the completion of a planned leadership transition. Current CEO Hal Brooks has transitioned to Executive Chairman, and Chad Pinson has been named the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Chad Pinson, chief executive officer of HaystackID

"This transition reflects deliberate planning and a clear commitment to what we've built at HaystackID," said Brooks. "As we enter our next phase, my focus will remain on guiding strategic growth and partnering closely with Chad and the leadership team. The priority is to build on a proven foundation with discipline and pace while preserving the culture, delivery rigor and client commitment that have defined the company's success and trajectory."

Chad Pinson brings more than two decades of professional services leadership spanning legal, technology, cybersecurity, and investigations. Most recently, he served as CEO of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, a top-25 accounting firm. Pinson previously held executive leadership roles at Stroz Friedberg (an Aon company), including leading nationwide delivery of digital forensics, incident response, and investigations. He also practiced as an equity partner at Baker Botts, advising and litigating on privacy, data security, breach response, and e-discovery matters.

"HaystackID is the premier provider of solutions to complex data investigation and discovery issues, and has earned the trust of clients, courts, and regulators through consistent delivery, secure operations, and defensible outcomes in demanding environments," said Pinson. "The work ahead is disciplined execution at scale—continuing to solve our clients' difficult data problems, extending advisory capabilities, expanding in targeted international markets, and continuing investment in innovation that supports faster, more defensible results for clients navigating increasingly complex global data challenges."

Since becoming CEO in 2018, Brooks has guided HaystackID through sustained growth, strengthening the company's position as an e-discovery leader and expanding its capabilities across adjacent, data-centric domains. As Executive Chairman, Brooks will remain an active leader, focusing on long-range growth initiatives, market development, and executive support.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber requirements. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Cybersecurity, Core Intelligence AI™, and ReviewRight® Global Managed Review, supported by its unified CoreFlex™ service interface. Recognized globally by industry leaders, including Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID helps corporations and legal practices manage data gravity, where information demands action, and workflow gravity, where critical requirements demand coordinated expertise, delivering innovative solutions with a continual focus on security, privacy, and integrity. Learn more at HaystackID.com.

