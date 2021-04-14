HaystackID™ Named a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID™ is proud to announce its positioning in the Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions, an annual report published by leading research and advisory company Gartner, Inc. Authored by industry analyst Michael Hoeck, the report provides information technology leaders and legal counsel with considerations for the evaluation and selection of eDiscovery solutions.

The report, available here, presents a complete view of eDiscovery and advises that "infrastructure and operations leaders responsible for legal and compliance technologies must develop strategies to select products and services that best align with their e-discovery requirements."

The HaystackID offerings highlighted in the report include:

"We are honored to be included as a representative vendor of eDiscovery services in this report from Gartner, one of the preeminent voices in the industry," Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID said. "Given the report's emphasis on solutions for the industry, we believe and are pleased that our reputation as the trusted eDiscovery partner for corporations and law firms facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation has been recognized."

Gartner, Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions, Michael Hoeck, 7 April 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size. To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit www.gartner.com.

About HaystackID™

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading computer forensics, eDiscovery, and attorney document review experts to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. The company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

HaystackID Media Contact:

Leora Goldfarb

[email protected]

858-603-5123

Rob Robinson

[email protected]

512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media

+ Twitter (@HaystackID)

+ LinkedIn

SOURCE HaystackID

Related Links

www.haystackid.com

