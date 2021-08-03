HBO Max App Launches On LG Smart TVs In U.S.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA and WarnerMedia announced today that the HBO Max app is now available on LG Smart TVs1 in the U.S., including its line-up of award-winning LG OLED TVs. The arrival of HBO Max on LG Smart TVs makes it easier than ever for subscribers to access the popular streaming platform's full portfolio of premium content in one integrated experience and comes on the heels of the launch of HBO Max on LG Smart TVs across select territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in June.

LG Electronics USA and WarnerMedia announced today that the HBO Max app is now available on LG Smart TVs in the U.S., including its line-up of award-winning LG OLED TVs.

LG Smart TV owners can now access HBO Max2 on the TV's webOS platform by opening the HBO Max app using their remote or when available, by saying "HBO Max" into their LG Magic Remote3.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming offering, with more than 13,000 hours of curated premium content. The platform is home to best-in-class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more. LG Smart TV owners will have access to HBO Max's entire catalog of programming, including an array of new series and film debuts.

Experts worldwide have hailed LG OLED as the best TV technology ever, thanks to its unique ability to create its own light. Only OLED TVs feature over 8 million self-lit pixels that can be individually controlled, resulting in perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other. Featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos4, LG OLED TVs elevate your home entertainment experience and brings the magic of movies into your home. The LG OLED C series is currently the top-selling premium TV series in the US5. For more information on all of LG's Smart TV offerings including LG OLED, LG QNED MiniLED and LG NanoCell TVs, visit LG.com.

The launch of HBO Max on LG Smart TVs comes just in time for the release of the highly anticipated Warner Bros. feature film The Suicide Squad, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on August 5, and will be available on the platform for 31 days at no additional cost to subscribers in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision4. Additional programming rolling out across HBO Max this summer includes the groundbreaking new comedy special, Tig Notaro: Drawn; returning series Back On The Record With Bob Costas; a new documentary series, Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump; and a new season of Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys from HBO Sports and NFL Films. Fans can also catch up on the Emmy® Award-nominated, breakout Max Original series The Flight Attendant and Hacks ahead of their anticipated second season premieres. Additionally, this fall brings the same-day theatrical release of Dune and the anticipated third season of the critically acclaimed Emmy Award-winning series Succession.

For more information about HBO Max programming and subscription pricing visit HBOMax.com.

1 HBO Max available on LG OLED TVs, LG QNED Mini LED TVs, and LG NanoCell TVs from model years 2018-2021 via webOS 4.0 and higher. 2 Separate subscription required. 3 LG Magic Remote available with select TV models. Visit LG.com for more information. 4 Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. 5 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, LCD TVs, Jan. 3, 2021- June 5, 2021 combined. LG defines "premium" as products with an ASP of $1,000+ and display size 55 inches+.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. The organization also includes Xandr's suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

https://www.lg.com

