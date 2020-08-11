HBS Dealer Magazine's Golden Hammer Awards Honor MoistureShield® Elevate™ Capped Composite Decking

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, announces Elevate™ capped composite decking was awarded a 2020 Golden Hammer Award from HBS Dealer Magazine. Awarded for its innovative design and high-performance features, MoistureShield Elevate is an entry-level capped composite that delivers a beautiful aesthetic.

HBS Dealer's Golden Hammer Awards honor 27 best of the best new products in the home improvement industry, focusing primarily on innovative features, technology, best values and shelf appeal.

"We're very honored to earn HBS Dealer's 2020 Golden Hammer Award for MoistureShield Elevate," said Matt Bruce, VP-Sales for MoistureShield. "Elevate is an affordable solution that allows homeowners to upgrade to a capped composite product, with solid classic or tropical hardwood looks and easy installation."

With Elevate, homeowners can enjoy a budget-friendly option with the benefits of durable capped composites – no splinters, increased aesthetics, and low upkeep – without compromising on style. Elevate features a durable polymer cap, which shields each board from impact damage and harsh weather. Elevate is available in classic solid colors of Canoe and Lake Fog, and new premium tropical hardwood looks of Riverbank and Alpine Gray. Additionally, MoistureShield's exclusive Solid Core Difference™ protects the board from rot, moisture, insects and other harmful elements, resulting in zero structural field failures for over 30 years. MoistureShield is the only composite decking that can be used on the ground, in the ground, or even under water.

MoistureShield Elevate decking creates a stylish, durable outdoor environment simply and affordably and is fully protected by a 50-year transferable structural warranty and a 30-year fade and stain warranty.

Visit www.MoistureShield.com and visit www.hbsdealer.com for the results of the Golden Hammer Awards.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 31 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

SOURCE MoistureShield

Related Links

http://www.MoistureShield.com

