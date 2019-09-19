HBS Dealer Magazine's Golden Hammer Awards Recognize MoistureShield® Vision® with CoolDeck™ Technology

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, and a manufacturer of composite decking & railing, announces its Vision® capped wood composite decking with CoolDeck™ Technology has won a Golden Hammer Award from HBS Dealer Magazine. Recognized for its innovation and differentiation in the industry, Vision offers a contemporary aesthetic and will not splinter, crack, or rot like traditional lumber. Vision's unique CoolDeck Technology, in select colors, minimizes heat absorption up to 35% compared to conventional capped wood composites of similar color.

HBS Dealer's Golden Hammer Awards recognize the best new products in the home improvement industry, focused on the latest innovations and best values.

"We're honored to receive HBS Dealer's 2019 Golden Hammer for MoistureShield Vision and our unique CoolDeck technology," said Richard Lankester, President of MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG. "We are dedicated to our dealers and contractors who are looking for differentiation in a sea of sameness in the decking industry, helping them stand out with the latest technologies."

MoistureShield's Vision features a modern, variegated appearance and exclusive DiamondDefense™ Coating, with the trend-forward appearance of interior hardwood flooring. Vision is also crafted with MoistureShield's Solid Core Difference™ for advanced strength, moisture resistance, and reduced maintenance. It is available in five contemporary colors: Smokey Gray, Spanish Leather, and Sandstone, recently adding Cathedral Stone and Mochaccino with the CoolDeck option.

MoistureShield composite decking and railing is manufactured from 95% recycled content, diverting tens of millions of pounds of plastic and wood scrap from landfills annually. It can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or underwater. The line is backed by an industry-leading warranty against decay, rot and termite damage. Visit www.MoistureShield.com and visit www.hbsdealer.com for the results of the Golden Hammer Awards.

Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products, serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. www.MoistureShield.com.

SOURCE MoistureShield