HCAP Partners Announces the Addition of Tom Woelfel as Senior Director of Impact

Tom Woelfel to lead HCAP's efforts to scale the Gainful Jobs Approach™, deepen its impact management efforts, and participate in knowledge building across the impact investing space

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, today announced that Tom Woelfel has joined the firm as Senior Director of Impact.

Tom joined HCAP Partners to lead the Gainful Jobs Approach™ and overall impact management efforts, partnering with HCAP portfolio companies and collaborating with limited partners and industry thought leaders to improve job quality and generate positive impact in LMI communities.

Prior to joining HCAP Partners, Tom served for over a decade as Director of Pacific Community Ventures' research and consulting practice focused on supporting the growth and efficacy of impact investing. In addition to advising impact investing clients, Tom led PCV's work to improve job quality and developed Good Jobs, Good Business, a job quality toolkit for small businesses. While at PVC, he also published research on a variety of topics of importance to the impact investing industry, including Meeting the Moment: U.S. Impact Investing Policy, Inequality, and COVID-19 Recovery, The Impact Due Diligence Guide, and Moving Beyond Job Creation: Defining and Measuring the Creation of Quality Jobs.

As a part of his role at HCAP Partners, Tom will also be responsible for field-building initiatives and research, sharing findings, lessons learned, and evidence from HCAP's Gainful Jobs Approach™ and experience as an impact investor. These efforts will help HCAP further support companies in unlocking value through investing in their workforce at a time when companies are confronting widespread job dissatisfaction and mounting resignations.

"We are excited to have Tom join our team to lead the next phase of our impact efforts at a key point in the evolution of our firm," said Hope Mago, Partner at HCAP Partners. "We have known and collaborated with Tom over the course of a decade and have been impressed by his contributions to the growth of the impact investing space. The Gainful Jobs Approach™ is a core component of our impact strategy and Tom will be instrumental in its continued development."

"I'm thrilled to be joining HCAP at this important moment in the firm's growth and at a time when investing in high-quality jobs is more important than ever," commented Tom Woelfel. "I've long admired HCAP's commitment to impact and its rigorous approach to improving job quality in ways that positively benefit companies, frontline workers, and LMI communities."

Tom has presented extensively on strengthening the practice of impact measurement and management, approaches to improving job quality, trends in impact investing, and the role of public policy in impact investing. He is also an active member of the IRIS+ Working Group, the GIIN Impact Investing Research Community Working Group, the American Evaluation Association Social Impact Measurement Topical Interest Group, and the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment (US SIF) Research Committee.

Tom holds a Bachelor of Science with honors in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis.

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 50 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund nine years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.hcap.com/.

