HCAP Partners Closes $150M SBIC Fund

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and recognized impact investor, today announced the final close of HCAP Partners IV, L.P. ("Fund") with total commitments at the Fund's hard cap of $150M. The Fund is operating as a U.S. Small Business Administration SBIC (Small Business Investment Company) and will continue the firm's strategy of investing in underserved businesses in the lower middle market and implementing its Gainful Jobs Approach™, designed to improve job quality standards across its portfolio.

HCAP Partners IV, L.P. was oversubscribed and includes a diverse investor base of both existing limited partners from previous funds and new limited partners, including leading foundations, family offices, and financial institutions.

"Fund IV will allow us to continue investing in underserved, growth stage companies in the technology, healthcare, services, and manufacturing industries that will benefit not only from our capital but also from our Gainful Jobs Approach™ and strategic value-added resources," said Tim Bubnack, Managing Partner. "We credit our success to our experienced team and focused investment strategy, and we thank our limited partners for their continuing support and commitment to our firm."

With a focus on in the lower middle market, an area of the economy that has been traditionally underserved by institutional capital, HCAP Partners IV, L.P. will continue to be a partner of choice for companies seeking debt and equity for growth, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives. The firm's successful track record in deal origination, flexible deal structures, and strong relationships with management teams positions the firm well for continued success and growth.

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $2 million to $15 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 40 companies since it was founded and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies, provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund six years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. Partners Tim Bubnack and Frank Mora and Principals Nicolas Lopez and Hope Mago lead HCAP Partners' investment team. For more information, please visit www.hcapllc.com.

