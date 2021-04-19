HCG Associates and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisition of Protexus

GREENWICH, Conn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that HCG Associates, ("HCG" or the "Company") a leading nationwide provider of professional environmental health and safety (EH&S) and PSM compliance assistance, has completed the acquisition of Protexus. Based in Houston, Protexus is a regional provider of Process Safety Management (PSM) solutions and Mechanical Integrity services for anhydrous ammonia refrigeration systems. Deborah Spradlin, President of Protexus, will continue to serve as a Regional Director at HCG and remain active in the management and integration of the two businesses.

Protexus provides compliance services for companies with industrial and commercial refrigeration systems across a variety of industries in the southern and mid-western regions of the U.S. Protexus also has an industry-leading cloud-based PSM PRO® Software. The software solution features tools that help users manage and document all elements of their PSM and Risk Management Plan (RMP) programs from anywhere with internet access.

"We're planning a seamless integration of both companies' operations so our combined clients will continue to receive the highest quality of service and an increased scope of services without disruption," said Scott Sweet, President, HCG Associates. "Today, two premier PSM and EH&S consulting firms are now even better. We are excited to bring these benefits to our customers and welcome Protexus' employees to our team." Deborah Spradlin, President of Protexus, stated, "I am excited to partner with HCG to grow our sales effort and further expand our service offerings and capabilities for our clients."

Southfield Principal, Chris Grambling, commented on the transaction, "We are excited about the growth in the compliance service offerings at HCG. Protexus adds another strong regional operation and clientele, and further expands HCG's ability to efficiently service its national multi-location clients."

Finn, Dixon & Herling provided legal counsel to HCG and Southfield Capital.



About HCG

HCG Associates has been providing professional process safety management, health, safety, environmental, and hazardous materials compliance advice since 2004. HCG helps business owners achieve their mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance requirements for years, with advice and expertise that is supported by experience. With years of knowledge, a variety of professional backgrounds, and unparalleled industry expertise, HCG works directly with clients in formulating their custom compliance blueprint. HCG is headquartered in Taunton, MA.

For more information, please visit www.hcgassoc.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.



