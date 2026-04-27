Protos Security and Southfield Announce the Strategic Acquisition of AT-RISK International to Accelerate the Buildout of a Global Intelligence-led Protective Services Platform

Acquisition strengthens Protos' overall integrated protection solutions offering through the addition of enhanced intelligence, executive protection, and consulting services

GREENWICH, Conn., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital ("Southfield"), a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Security Services Holdings LLC, ("Protos"), a Southfield portfolio company and a leading national tech-enabled managed services security provider in North America, has acquired AT-RISK International ("AT-RISK"), a globally-recognized provider of executive and general protective services, intelligence, and risk consulting services.

Since its founding in 2006, Protos has established itself as a leading tech-enabled managed security services provider with a unique service model that provides clients with access to a comprehensive security service network. The partnership with AT-RISK marks a significant milestone in Protos' long-term strategy of building a category-leading, software-enabled integrated protection platform with substantial reach and a differentiated mix of high-value specialized services designed to address the increasingly complex and evolving security needs of its clients. By acquiring AT-RISK, Protos now has the ability to solidify its position as a market leading provider of off-duty and specialized services, as well as further advance its differentiated managed services provider model.

AT-RISK, which was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Washington D.C., brings deep domain expertise across risk consulting, investigations, threat assessments, global risk monitoring and protective services, including executive, residential, event, and asset protection. These capabilities enhance Protos' existing platform and position the company to meet rising demand for intelligence-led, end-to-end security solutions among enterprise and high-net-worth clients.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone in our growth strategy as we look to continue expanding our addressable market and tap into additional high-growth areas," said Mark Hjelle, CEO of Protos. "AT-RISK's specialized capabilities perfectly complement our existing platform, and our combined offering better equips us to continue providing industry leading solutions that allow our clients to navigate their evolving security needs."

Southfield Partner, Brandon Pinderhughes, commented, "Protos continues to execute on its disciplined acquisition strategy focused on building a scaled, differentiated provider of protection solutions. The addition of AT-RISK represents an important step in this evolution, and we are excited to continue supporting Mark and the Protos team in this next phase of the Company's growth story."

The partnership with AT-RISK represents Protos' 12th acquisition since partnering with Southfield.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a premier private equity firm with a foundational commitment to driving value at high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm leverages its deep team of highly-experienced investment, technology and value-creation professionals, combined with fully-integrated AI-driven capabilities to partner with founders and manager-owned teams. For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com

About Protos Security

Protos Security is a leading tech-enabled managed security services provider offering physical guarding, off-duty officers, specialized and remote monitoring services for a diverse customer base across North America. Through a unique managed services model, clients gain access to a vast and agile provider network for security service delivery. Protos' unwavering commitment to innovation paired with real-time security program data insights ensures that Protos is a relentless advocate for clients and their people. For more information, please visit www.protossecurity.com

SOURCE Southfield Capital