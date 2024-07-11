HCI Equity Partners Announces Formation of LawnPRO Partners Platform

Appoints Bill Viveen as CEO to lead investment in residential lawn care treatment

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle market private equity firm, today announced the formation of LawnPRO Partners ("LawnPRO") in partnership with Bill Viveen, who will serve as the platform's Chief Executive Officer. LawnPRO is focused on building a best-in-class provider of lawn care treatment services, tree service, and pest control to residential customers.

Mr. Viveen brings a track record of successfully scaling and integrating service businesses, with recent experience as CEO and leader of targeted acquisition growth at Heartland Home Services, a leading residential HVAC service provider. During his tenure, Heartland increased revenue 8x through a combination of successful M&A and strong organic growth. Mr. Viveen also sits on the Board of Directors of Tech24, which is one of the largest providers of repair and maintenance for commercial food equipment.

Nate Novak, Principal at HCI, said, "The LawnPRO Partners platform is HCI's latest thesis-driven, strategic investment in an attractive, fragmented technical service market. We believe Bill's experience scaling and integrating service businesses perfectly positions him to lead this platform. We are thrilled with the companies and leaders we have partnered with to date."

"I'm excited to partner with HCI and lead this platform in a market with terrific potential for organic and M&A growth that benefits from scale," said Bill Viveen. "We fundamentally believe in keeping local businesses local and partnering with already great companies to help them accelerate their growth plan. I look forward to building LawnPRO into a dynamic industry leader."

HCI intends to make significant investments in people, infrastructure, and M&A for this growing platform. The firm welcomes inquiries from lawn care treatment businesses interested in becoming part of its LawnPRO platform. Please contact Nate Novak at [email protected].

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a leading lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned service, distribution, and manufacturing. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

About LawnPRO Partners

Backed by HCI Equity Partners, the LawnPRO Partners platform is focused on providing high quality lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services, and pest control to residential customers.

Media Contacts

Lambert by LLYC:

Lisa Baker

[email protected]

603-868-1967

or

Megan Bowman

[email protected]

616-258-5763

SOURCE HCI Equity Partners