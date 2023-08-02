HCI Equity Partners Announces Investment in Custom Lawn Care, Inc.

News provided by

HCI Equity Partners

02 Aug, 2023, 09:01 ET

Marks the Second Investment in HCI's Lawn Care Treatment Platform

BUTLER, Pa., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it made a majority investment in Custom Lawn Care, Inc. ("Custom" or the "Company") on August 1, 2023. This is the second investment in HCI's thesis-driven strategy to consolidate companies in the large and fragmented market of residential lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services and pest control. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Butler, PA, Custom is a second-generation, family-owned provider of lawn care treatment services to residential and commercial customers in the Pittsburgh metro area. The Company specializes in lawn care, tree and shrub care, tick and pest control, aeration and hydroseeding, and has built a reputation for quality service and customer satisfaction. HCI's acquisition of Custom provides its lawn care treatment platform with geographic expansion into a second Pennsylvania market, as Grasshopper Lawns, Inc., the first acquisition completed within the platform, is located adjacently in Larksville, PA. Custom is led by brothers Rick and Robb Ritenour, who will remain with the Company after the transaction and continue to run the day-to-day operations.

"We're very impressed by the Ritenour family and the high standard of service and customer satisfaction that Custom has established among its customers in the Pittsburgh metro area," said Nate Novak, Principal at HCI. "Growing the platform's presence in Pennsylvania and the broader Mid-Atlantic is a key priority, and the acquisition of Custom is a positive step in that direction."

"The HCI team has been great to work with and stuck to their word the whole process," said Rick Ritenour of Custom. "We are excited to partner together and help HCI build a leading lawn care platform in Pennsylvania and beyond."

Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI, said "Our vision is to build a leading player in the lawn care industry, and Custom is a strong addition. Custom brings an excellent customer-focused service model and expands the platform to a second market in Pennsylvania. We look forward to partnering with the Ritenour family and entire Custom team."

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI.

About Custom Lawn Care, Inc.
Custom Lawn Care is a provider of lawn care treatment services to residential and commercial customers in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania metro area. For more information, please visit www.customlawncareinc.com.

About HCI Equity Partners
HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

Contacts:
Kelsey Clute, VP, Director of Communications, HCI
[email protected]

Megan Bowman, Lambert
[email protected].com

SOURCE HCI Equity Partners

Also from this source

HCI Equity Partners Announces Transition of Dan Dickinson, Managing Partner, to Executive Chairman

HCI Equity Partners Announces Initiative with Headlamp and Sutton Growth Group to Employ Veterans Across its Portfolio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.