HCI Equity Partners Announces Transition of Dan Dickinson, Managing Partner, to Executive Chairman

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle market private equity firm that focuses on partnering with founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies, today announced the planned transition of Dan Dickinson from Managing Partner to become Executive Chairman. Doug McCormick, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, will lead the firm, and will be joined by Scott Gibaratz, Partner, and Bob Hund, Operating Partner, to lead HCI's operations, investments and strategic direction.

Mr. Dickinson will continue to assist Mr. McCormick in overseeing HCI's management company, strategy, continued deployment of its most recent fund and investor relations. Mr. McCormick will work alongside Mr. Gibaratz, who leads the firm's transaction processes, and Mr. Hund, who oversees the operations team, to continue deploying HCI's strategy of portfolio company consolidation, organic growth and extensive operational engagement. Each partner brings deep experience in the U.S. industrial space, having held leadership positions at industrial businesses previously in their careers and, within HCI, have overseen 11 platforms over the last decade that have collectively completed 36 add-on acquisitions.

"It's been an honor to work with Doug in leading such an outstanding team for the last 22 years," said Mr. Dickinson. "In the crowded lower middle-market, we've successfully found our niche by creating platforms within fragmented sectors of the distribution, manufacturing and service industries and building much stronger leading companies through add-on acquisitions and operational enhancements. I'm very confident that with Doug's leadership, the HCI team will continue to execute and expand on the strong foundation we've achieved together."

"Dan has played a vital role in driving our transformational growth and we look forward to his continued involvement and guidance as Executive Chairman in our transition to an expanded leadership team," said Mr. McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "I'm confident that HCI will continue to thrive with our deep and experienced team and proven success as we build and grow leading businesses in the middle market."

