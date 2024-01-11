HCI Equity Partners Announces Two Promotions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle market private equity firm that focuses on partnering with founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and B2B service companies, announced today the promotions of Dave Venker to Principal, Portfolio Operations and Andrew Carraway to Principal.

Dave Venker, Principal, Portfolio Operations joined HCI in 2019 and has played a pivotal role in identifying and executing strategic and operational initiatives across HCI's portfolio as well as evaluating new investment opportunities. He brings a blend of experience in middle market private equity and operating roles in industrial businesses. Prior to joining HCI, Mr. Venker spent five years at The Jordan Company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Venker held various operational roles at GE and Eaton.

Andrew Carraway, Principal, joined HCI in 2015 and has played a central role in evaluating and executing HCI's investment mandate. During his time at HCI, Andrew has closed over 15 transactions, including the formation of 4 new platforms, several exits and numerous add-on acquisitions. He has extensive experience across the spectrum of industrial products and service industries, and currently provides deal leadership for HCI portfolio companies Consolidated Hospitality Supplies, Highland Commercial Roofing and TSM Corporation. Prior to joining HCI, Mr. Carraway worked at Virginia Capital Partners, where he helped evaluate potential investments and actively supported portfolio company initiatives. Previously, Mr. Carraway played professional baseball in the Seattle Mariners system.

"We believe HCI's success is the result of our ability to build cohesive teams and empower them to be successful," said Doug McCormick, HCI Managing Partner. "Dave and Andrew's promotions are an acknowledgement of their exceptional contributions and leadership within our firm, and we're confident they will continue to grow in these new roles of increasing responsibility."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a leading lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

