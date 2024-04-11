HCI Equity Partners-Backed Highland Commercial Roofing Acquires Fidelity Roof Company

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Commercial Roofing ("Highland"), a market-leading commercial roofing service provider backed by HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), today announced that it has acquired Fidelity Roof Company ("Fidelity"), a well-established, full-service roofing provider operating in the Northern California Bay Area. This is Highland's second acquisition since HCI's initial platform investment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Oakland California, Fidelity provides a full suite of roofing and building enclosure services to commercial, industrial, and other clients across a variety of end markets. Fidelity also specializes in complex, custom roofing projects, including sheet metal, copper, single-ply, and slate roofing systems, and has an established reputation for high quality craftsmanship and customer service.

"Fidelity has built a strong reputation in the industry for its commitment to superior craftsmanship, exceptional customer service and innovative roofing solutions," said Rob Keen, President of Highland Commercial Roofing. "The combination of Fidelity and Highland will enable us to bring new and expanded resources and capabilities to better serve our employees and customers."

Scott Gibaratz, Partner at HCI, said, "We commend the Fidelity team on the stellar business they have built over the past 75 years, and are excited by the milestone that this partnership represents in accelerating the growth of Highland, and expanding the platform. We welcome the talented Fidelity team to the platform and look forward to working together to achieve our shared vision for growth."

Cruz-Abrams Seigel LLC served as legal counsel to Highland. TPG Twin Brook Capital Partners provided financing to support the investment. Fidelity Roof Company was advised by FMI Capital Partners, with Donahue Fitzgerald, LLP serving as legal counsel.

About Highland Commercial Roofing

Since 1991, Highland Commercial Roofing has provided exceptional service and asset protection to major corporations and building owners throughout the Southwest. Highland specializes in the installation and maintenance of seamless, energy-efficient "Cool-Roof" RainShield® systems for commercial, industrial, office, and multi-family properties. For more information, please visit www.highlandroof.com.

About Fidelity Roof Company

Founded in 1948 and based in Oakland California, Fidelity provides a full suite of roofing and building enclosure services to commercial, industrial, and other clients across a variety of end markets for over 75 years. Fidelity also specializes in complex, custom roofing projects, including sheet metal, copper, single-ply, and slate roofing systems, and has an established reputation for high quality craftsmanship and customer service. For more information, please visit www.fidelityroof.com.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a leading lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

