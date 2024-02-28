HCI Equity Partners Named a 2024 Top 50 Private Equity Firm in the Middle Market for the Fourth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners, a leading lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has been named one of Grady Campbell's 2024 Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market for the fourth consecutive year.

Founded in 2016, the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is designed specifically to acknowledge and promote leading small and mid-sized private equity firms in the middle market. The list recognizes firms that demonstrate excellent leadership, a strong track record and a trusted reputation with business owners.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market for the fourth year in a row," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "HCI's investment philosophy centers around not just providing capital, but also adding value through strategic insight and operational support to help our companies achieve their full potential. Our emphasis on collaboration and partnership resonates with founders and management teams and this award is a testament to our team's hard work and the successful partnerships we've cultivated."

For more information on Grady Campbell's Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market Award Program, please visit https://gcipublishing.com/top-50-pe-firms.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

*Disclaimer: Grady Campbell's Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market award is a program designed by Grady Campbell. Small to mid-sized private equity firms are eligible to apply. Winning firms are selected based upon their volume of investment activity, firm policies and references from intermediaries, founders and advisors. HCI is not aware of the number of advisers surveyed for the award. HCI did not pay a fee to be considered for this award. This award is not to be construed as indicative of HCI's future performance. This award represents information as of December 2023 and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award.

