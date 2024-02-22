HCI Equity Partners Named a 2024 Top Private Equity Innovator by BluWave

WASHINGTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower-middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has been named a 2024 Top Private Equity Innovator by BluWave for exemplary innovation and leadership.

BluWave's third annual Top Private Equity Innovator Awards recognize the top 2% of North America's most innovative private equity firms that excel in proactive due diligence, transformative value creation, modern private equity firm operations, and corporate citizenship practices.* The recipients were selected based upon a rigorous assessment in consultation with leading limited partners, investment bankers, service providers, and other thought leaders in the private equity ecosystem.

"We are honored to be selected as a Top Private Equity Innovator by Bluwave as this award highlights leadership in value creation and operational engagement, which are fundamental components of HCI's strategy and approach," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "This recognition affirms our commitment to excellence and innovation in supporting our businesses partners, and highlights HCI's role in their journey of transformative growth."

"The 2024 top private equity innovators are providing differential leadership in the world of business," said Sean Mooney, founder and CEO of BluWave. "Their innovative practices are strengthening companies, creating jobs, and catalyzing a rebound in our economy."

For further information on the BluWave 2024 Top Private Equity Innovator Awards and the recipients, please visit bluwave.net/awards.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

About BluWave

BluWave is the Business Builders' Network for private equity-grade service provider needs. The company's platform combines AI, technology and data with concierge-like consultative support to expertly connect businesses with proven providers across due diligence, value creation and prep for sale. The BluWave Vetted™ network is an invite-only ecosystem of top-tier service-providing groups and individuals. Based in Nashville, Tenn., BluWave ranks as one of America's fastest-growing companies and today serves hundreds of leading private equity firms and their thousands of portfolio companies. Visit BluWave.net to learn more.

*Disclaimer: BluWave's Top Private Equity Innovator awards is a program designed by BluWave, LP. HCI did not apply or pay a fee to be considered for this award. Winning firms are selected independently by BluWave based on firm's ESG policies, value creation strategies, firm operations and due diligence practices. This award is not to be construed as indicative of HCI's future performance. This award represents information as of February 2024 and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award.

*BluWave, LP has not received investment capital from and holds no ownership interest in the PE firms evaluated or recognized under the PE Innovator awards program. BluWave received no compensation from any of the PE firms in connection with this awards program. BluWave, however, may otherwise provide services to the PE firms and/or portfolio companies, but BluWave confirms that its assessment of the PE firms was independent of any such service arrangements. Top 2% in the PE industry is based on BluWave's review of the more than 5,000 PE firms in the U.S. and Canada, from which the 82 private equity firms were selected as award recipients.

