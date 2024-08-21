HCI Equity Partners-Backed LawnPRO Partners Acquires Fairway Lawn & Tree Service

Fairway represents the sixth acquisition for LawnPRO Partners and the first in Massachusetts

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LawnPRO Partners ("LawnPRO"), a platform focused on residential lawn care treatment, tree, shrub and pest control services that is backed by HCI Equity Partners, today announced that it acquired Fairway Lawn & Tree Service ("Fairway"). Fairway represents the sixth acquisition for LawnPRO Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 by Tom Fair, Fairway Lawn & Tree Service provides lawn care treatment and tree, shrub and pest control services to residential and commercial customers in Cape Cod, MA through two locations located in Harwich and Mashpee. Fairway expands LawnPRO's geographic footprint to New England and represents the first acquisition in Massachusetts.

"We're proud to welcome the tremendous team at Fairway Lawn & Tree Service to the LawnPRO Partners family of lawn care brands," said Bill Viveen, CEO of LawnPRO. "Fairway has been delivering exceptional services to their Cape Cod customers for over 20 years in large part due to the high-performing culture of the business. The entire LawnPRO Partner family is enthusiastic about our growing strength across the Northeast."

HCI intends to make significant investments in people, infrastructure and M&A for the growing LawnPRO platform. The firm welcomes inquiries from lawn care treatment businesses interested in becoming part of the platform. Please contact Nate Novak at [email protected].

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

About LawnPRO Partners

LawnPRO Partners is a platform backed by HCI Equity Partners, a leading lower-middle market private equity firm. It is focused on providing high quality lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services and pest control to residential customers.

