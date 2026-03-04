HCI Equity Partners Recognized as a BluWave 2026 Top Private Equity Innovator

HCI among the top 2% of North America's most innovative private equity firms

WASHINGTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a lower-middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has received a 2026 Top PE Innovator Awards from BluWave. The awards recognize the top 2% of private equity firms that differentially embrace proactive due diligence, transformative value creation, modern private equity firm operations, and corporate citizenship practices.

"We are honored to once again be named among the top 2% of private equity firms for our leadership in value creation," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "In an evolving market, HCI remains focused on modernizing operations and driving sustainable success. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team and the incredible business partners we support every day."

The Top Private Equity Innovator awardees were selected by a cross-functional committee that assessed candidates in consultation with a broad universe of limited partners, investment bankers, industry thought leaders, and service providers in the private equity ecosystem. As part of their selection process, the committee evaluated more than 6,000 private equity firms and utilized more than 75 different factors, incorporating more than 400,000 data points.

"This year's top private equity innovators are proving that thoughtful innovation fuels real economic impact," said Sean Mooney, Founder and CEO of BluWave. "By rethinking how value is created, they are leading the industry forward and delivering meaningful outcomes for businesses, communities, and investors alike."

HCI did not pay to be considered for, or publicize, this award. The award was published on March 4, 2026 and is based on activities throughout 2025 .

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market companies and building scaled industry leaders in large, stable, fragmented end markets through organic initiatives and strategic M&A. The firm partners with management teams in sectors such as distribution, technician-based services, and basic manufacturing to drive sustainable value creation. For more information, visit www.hciequity.com.

About BluWave

BluWave is the execution and value creation resources platform of the private equity industry. Trusted by hundreds of PE firms and thousands of their portfolio companies, BluWave connects the exact-fit third-party resources business builders need to assess, create, and grow value. The company combines proprietary AI technology, data-driven insights, and a concierge-grade experience to help PE firms and their portfolio companies execute with speed, precision, and confidence. For more information on the BluWave 2026 Top Private Equity Innovator Awards, including the selection process, criteria, and recipients, please visit bluwave.net/awards .

*BluWave, LP has not received investment capital from and holds no ownership interest in the PE firms recognized under the Top Private Equity Innovator awards program. BluWave received no compensation from any of the PE firms in connection with this awards program. However, BluWave may otherwise provide services to the PE firms and/or their portfolio companies, but BluWave confirms that its assessment of the PE firms was independent of any such service arrangements. Top 2% in the PE industry is based on BluWave's review of the more than 6,000 PE firms in the U.S. and Canada, from which the PE firms were selected as award recipients.

