HCI Equity Partners-Backed LawnPRO Partners Acquires Highest Quality Lawn & Pest

Highest Quality marks the seventh acquisition for LawnPRO Partners

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LawnPRO Partners ("LawnPRO"), a platform focused on residential lawn care treatment and tree, shrub and pest control services that is backed by HCI Equity Partners, today announced that it acquired Highest Quality Lawn & Pest ("Highest Quality"). Highest Quality is the seventh acquisition for LawnPRO Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Manchester, NH, Highest Quality provides lawn care treatment and tree, shrub and pest control services to residential customers in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Highest Quality is LawnPRO's first acquisition in New Hampshire and expands its geographic footprint in New England. Matthew Scott, who leads the company and founded Highest Quality over 20 years ago, will continue to run the day-to-day operations after the transaction.

"The decision to partner with LawnPRO was an easy one. Their culture allows Highest Quality to keep its distinctness, and with the strength of the other partners to punch above our weight class in key parts of the business. We are stronger together," said Mathew Scott, President of Highest Quality.

"We're thrilled to welcome the accomplished team at Highest Quality Lawn & Pest to the LawnPRO Partners family of lawn care brands," said Bill Viveen, CEO of LawnPRO. "Their high-performance culture delivers exceptional customer experiences to the fast-growing list of happy customers. The entire LawnPRO Partners family is excited about our growing strength across the Northeast."

HCI intends to make significant investments in people, infrastructure and M&A for the growing LawnPRO Partners platform. The firm welcomes inquiries from lawn care treatment businesses interested in becoming part of the platform. Please contact Nate Novak at [email protected].

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

About LawnPRO Partners

LawnPRO Partners is a platform backed by HCI Equity Partners, a leading lower-middle market private equity firm. It is focused on providing high quality lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services and pest control to residential customers.

