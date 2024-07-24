HCI Equity Partners-Backed LawnPRO Partners Acquires LawnRx

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LawnPRO Partners ("LawnPRO"), a platform focused on residential lawn care treatment, tree, shrub and pest control services that is backed by HCI Equity Partners, today announced that it acquired LawnRx (the "Company"). LawnRx represents the fifth acquisition for LawnPRO Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Latrobe, PA, LawnRx is a founder-owned provider of lawn care treatment and tree, shrub and pest control services to residential customers in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. LawnPRO's acquisition of LawnRx expands the platform's presence in Pennsylvania, representing the third acquisition in the state and the second in Pittsburgh. LawnRx is led by Bruce Love, owner and President of LawnRx, who will remain with the Company after the transaction and continue to run the day-to-day operations.

"I am honored to be partnering with LawnPRO, a platform that aligns both culturally and strategically with the LawnRx business," said Bruce Love. "My team and I are excited to join the strong and respected family of brands at LawnPRO, and we look forward to further accelerating our performance through our partnership."

"We are very excited to be partnering with LawnRx, which has a solid legacy as an excellent place to work and a provider of outstanding customer service," said Bill Viveen, CEO of LawnPRO. "We are optimistic about the Pennsylvania market, and the experienced leadership team led by Bruce Love gives us confidence to expand our platform's reach in this market. As we continue to add partners with strong roots and excellent leadership, we are thrilled to grow our family of lawn care services brands."

HCI intends to make significant investments in people, infrastructure and M&A for the growing LawnPRO platform. The firm welcomes inquiries from lawn care treatment businesses interested in becoming part of the platform. Please contact Nate Novak at [email protected].

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

About LawnPRO Partners

LawnPRO Partners is a platform backed by HCI Equity Partners, a leading lower-middle market private equity firm. It is focused on providing high quality lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services and pest control to residential customers.

