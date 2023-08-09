HCI Equity Partners-Backed Tech24 Acquires Pronto Repairs

Tech24 Completes Eighteenth Add-on Acquisition

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech24, backed by HCI Equity Partners, today announced that it acquired Pronto Repairs ("Pronto" or the "Company") on July 25, 2023. Tech24 is a national provider of repair and maintenance services for foodservice and commercial HVAC equipment, and Pronto is its eighteenth add-on acquisition in the highly fragmented foodservice repair and maintenance market. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Tappan, NY, Pronto is a hot- and cold-side services provider with long term customers at hospitals and medical centers in metropolitan New York City. Its integration with the Tech24 platform will further solidify Tech24's growing technician coverage in the New York City area, the nation's largest market by population, and expand the platform's service to the healthcare segment. Pronto also specializes in responding to disasters such as flooding caused by hurricanes and helping hospitals and other facilities in their recovery.

"Tech24 has been on an exciting trajectory of geographic and technician growth, and we're thrilled to continue making strides to strengthen our presence both in the New York City area and the healthcare segment," said Dan Rodstrom, CEO of Tech24. "We welcome Pronto Repairs and look forward to working with Pronto's President, Brendan Mirque, and his entire team as part of the Tech24 family."  

"We're very pleased to announce Tech24's eighteenth acquisition, as part of their national expansion and larger footprint in key Northeastern markets like New York City," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "The acquisition of Pronto Repairs is another example of the drive by Tech24 to offer new and enhanced services to their customers."

Quarles and Brady served as legal counsel to Tech24.

About HCI Equity Partners
HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

