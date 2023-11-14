HCI Equity Partners Hires Brittany McDonald as Chief of Staff and Vice President of Communications

HCI Equity Partners

Nov. 14, 2023

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle-market private equity firm, today announced that Brittany McDonald has joined the firm in the dual role of Chief of Staff and Vice President of Communications to directly support Doug McCormick, Managing Partner of HCI, and lead the strategy and implementation of internal and external, multi-channel communications efforts.

"We are confident that Brittany's extensive experience in institutional investor relations and capital formation strategy will significantly contribute to HCI's investor outreach," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "Her wide-ranging business development skills extend from financial analysis of portfolio opportunities to marketing and communications. HCI regards a strong and versatile team as a top priority with each member bringing complementary talents to the table, and we are delighted to welcome Brittany to the team."

Ms. McDonald joins HCI with nearly 12 years of private equity and investor relations experience, having most recently served as Assistant Vice President at EIG Global Energy Partners, where she developed and executed fundraising strategies, strengthened relationships with investors and supported senior leadership on business development efforts. Previously, she served as Vice President at Jones Lang LaSalle, managing relationships with institutional investors and corporate clients; Senior Associate of Investor Relations and Business Development at The Rock Creek Group, supporting fundraising and business development for customized hedge fund-of-fund portfolios and multi-asset class solutions; and spent six years at the Carlyle Group as a Senior Analyst and as an Associate in Fundraising and Investor Relations.

Ms. McDonald holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Loyola University Maryland.  

About HCI Equity Partners
HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com

Contacts:
Lisa Baker, Lambert
[email protected]
603-868-1967

Megan Bowman, Lambert
[email protected]
616-258-5763

