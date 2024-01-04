HCI Equity Partners Invests in Delaware Valley Turf and Brookside Lawn Service

Adds Two Companies to HCI's Lawn Care Treatment Platform Formed in June 2023

BROOMALL, Pa. and MEDINA, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower-middle market private equity firm, today announced the acquisitions of Delaware Valley Turf ("DVT") based in Broomall, PA and Brookside Lawn Service ("Brookside") based in Medina, Ohio. The acquisitions represent HCI's third and fourth investments in the firm's strategy to consolidate companies in the large and fragmented market of residential lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services, and pest control. The financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

DVT is a founder-owned provider of lawn care treatment and tree, shrub and pest control services to residential customers in the Philadelphia metro. DVT expands the platform's presence in Pennsylvania, representing the third acquisition in the state.

Brookside, also founder-owned, provides a similar suite of lawn care, tree and shrub, and pest control services to residential customers in the Cleveland and Akron metropolitan areas. Brookside expands the platform's geographic footprint and represents HCI's first acquisition in Ohio.

"Both acquisitions perfectly fit our mandate of acquiring the highest quality, service-focused lawn care treatment providers," said Nate Novak, Principal at HCI. "We are delighted to partner with the strong, established management teams at DVT and Brookside, and to help them accelerate their growth plans." 

Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI, said, "We are pleased with the early progress of our thesis-driven consolidation strategy in the lawn care treatment space, and we are excited to partner with such quality companies. We expect to build on our strategy of partnering with family and founder-owned businesses to become the acquirer of choice in the lawn care treatment industry."

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI.

About HCI Equity Partners
HCI Equity Partners is a leading lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

About Delaware Valley Turf
Delaware Valley Turf is a provider of lawn care, tree and shrub, and pest control services to residential customers in the Philadelphia metro. For more information, please visit www.delawarevalleyturf.com.

About Brookside Lawn Service
Brookside Lawn Service is a provider of lawn care services including lawn fertilization, insect and weed control, and tree and shrub care to residential customers in the Cleveland and Akron metros. For more information, please visit https://www.brooksidelawnservice.com/.

