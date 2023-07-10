HCI Equity Partners Invests in Grasshopper Lawns, Inc.

News provided by

HCI Equity Partners

10 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Marks the First Investment in HCI's Lawn Care Treatment Platform

LARKSVILLE, Pa., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it invested in Grasshopper Lawns, Inc. ("Grasshopper" or the "Company") on June 30, 2023. This is the first acquisition in a thesis-driven strategy to consolidate companies in the highly fragmented market of residential lawn care treatment, tree and shrub services and pest control. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Larksville, PA, Grasshopper is a fourth-generation, family-owned provider of lawn care treatment services to residential customers across Eastern Pennsylvania. The Company has built a strong reputation for delivering a wide range of high-quality services, including lawn treatment and fertilization, aeration, mosquito and pest control and tree and shrub services.

HCI Managing Partner, Doug McCormick, said, "We are excited to welcome the Kravitsky family and the entire Grasshopper team to the HCI portfolio of companies. They have built a market-leading company in Eastern Pennsylvania with consistent organic growth throughout multiple economic cycles, and a loyal and growing customer base.  We look forward to partnering with the Grasshopper team to unlock new opportunities for transformational growth, innovation and geographic expansion."

"We are excited about this new chapter in the history of Grasshopper," said Michael Kravitsky, IV, Grasshopper Owner and President. "We've enjoyed our time getting to know the HCI team and firmly believe partnering with them will provide us with the resources and support needed to provide increased opportunities to our family of employees, accelerate our growth initiatives, expand our service offerings and ultimately deliver an even better experience to our valued customers." 

Michael Kravitsky IV will remain with Grasshopper in a consulting and board role, and the day-to-day operations will transition to Michael Kravitsky V, which continues a trend of family leadership that has spanned for decades.

HCI Principal, Nate Novak, commented, "The investment thesis HCI has developed for the lawn care treatment market is highly favorable. It has a route-based, recurring service model with a growing, resilient customer demand for services, in a large and very fragmented market, making it a strong candidate for aggressive M&A consolidation. We believe Grasshopper is an ideal starting point for us to build a leading player in the industry that offers best-in-class service to customers."

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI.  LR Tullius represented and acted as exclusive financial advisor to Grasshopper Lawns on the transaction. 

About Grasshopper Lawns, Inc. 
Grasshopper Lawns, Inc. is a provider of comprehensive lawn care services specializing in lawn treatment and fertilization, aeration, mosquito and pest control, and tree and shrub services. With over 50 years of industry expertise, Grasshopper has established itself as a trusted partner for residential clients in Eastern, PA and Lehigh Valley, PA. For more information, please visit www.grasshopperlawns.com.

About HCI Equity Partners
HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

Contacts:
Kelsey Clute, VP, Director of Communications, HCI
[email protected]

Megan Bowman, Lambert
[email protected]

SOURCE HCI Equity Partners

Also from this source

HCI Equity Partners-Backed Tech24 Acquires Harris Warren Commercial Kitchen Service

HCI Equity Partners-Backed Tech24 Acquires Total Mechanical Repair Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.