HCI Equity Partners Named to Inc.'s Top Founder-Friendly Investor List for Fourth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle market private equity firm that partners with founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and B2B service companies, today announced it has been recognized by Inc. for the fourth consecutive year as a 2023 Top Founder-Friendly Investor. Inc.'s annual list recognizes private equity and venture capital firms that have the best track record of successfully backing entrepreneurs and remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

"We are honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year, and it serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering value-driven partnerships with founder-led enterprises," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "Our collaborative approach is tailored to not only propel growth, but also enhance operational robustness across our portfolio companies."

Inc. compiled the 2023 list by selecting firms that entrepreneurs collaborate with and trust as they receive the financial support they need to help drive growth. Founders shared with Inc. their experiences with private equity firms and the data confirming how their companies grew during the partnership.

"HCI has been a great partner in supporting MSI Express' transformational growth over the past few years, both organically and through M&A. We have quickly become a leading player of scale in the food co-packing and co-manufacturing space, with an expansive set of capabilities to support our customers and continue gaining share in the sector," said Charles Weinberg, CEO of MSI Express. "Our revenues have grown more than ten-times since HCI's initial investment, and we are poised to continue this trajectory as we anticipate new business wins and a near-record sales pipeline. We're excited about the future and glad to have HCI as our business partner."

"We take immense pride in this recognition from Inc., as our 'business partner first' philosophy continues to be the cornerstone of our investment strategy," said Bob Hund, Operating Partner at HCI. "In an era where founder-led firms seek not just capital, but a partner with expertise and understanding of their unique challenges, our collaborative approach is critical to our engagement model."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI makes majority investments in businesses within North American in large, fragmented markets. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

Inc. Magazine's Founder-Friendly Investors is a published list of U.S. founder-friendly private equity firms. HCI has paid a fee to be considered for this recognition. Private equity firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led, public or private, portfolio companies within the past five years were eligible to apply. This recognition is based on the analysis of and information gathered by Inc. Magazine using its own criteria and methodologies. As part of the vetting process, Inc. Magazine interviewed one or more portfolio company representatives about their experience partnering with HCI. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one year post-investment. The complete list of private equity firms considered for this award is not known to HCI. The award reflects information about a sample of portfolio companies and may not be representative of every portfolio company's experience with HCI. There is no guarantee that similar awards will be obtained by HCI in the future. Portfolio companies should make their own determinations about the prospects of partnering with HCI.

