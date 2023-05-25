HCLSoftware's Technical Partnership with Ferrari starts with Low-Code and Integrated Application Security Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions and Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari racing team, today announced that its HCL Volt MX and AppScan solutions will be implemented by Ferrari to enhance employee experience and security by accelerating their digital journey.

HCL Volt MX is an industry-leading multiexperience low-code platform. From app modernization to transforming customer experience, HCL Volt MX helps organizations maximize resources, reduce complexity, and cost, and deliver fast value to stay ahead of the competition. Using HCL Volt MX, Ferrari's innovation team will be able to improve internal processes, to enhance the employee experience as well as shortening their apps' time to market with the ability to reuse components easily. 

HCL AppScan provides an integrated application security platform that Ferrari will leverage for vulnerability detection. Starting from the development phase, Ferrari will integrate HCL AppScan into its CI tool and gain governance and visibility of the remediation process able to support collaboration and analytics.

"Leveraging HCLSoftware, we are accelerating our journey in order to innovate our digital landscape and our business processes," said Silvia Gabrielli, Chief Data & Innovation Officer at Ferrari.

HCLSoftware's multi-year partnership, announced in November, 2022, with the legendary, Scuderia Ferrari Team, aligns HCLSoftware as a strategic partner to the historic racing team, with a focus on supplying high-performance, precision technology.

"Our goal entering this partnership was to deliver Ferrari high precision technology that will put them ahead of their competition for years to come," said Raj Iyer, Executive Vice President and Portfolio General Manager, Business and Secure DevOps Solutions, HCLSoftware.

"We are excited to be Ferrari's trusted partner along their digital journey," added Richard Jefts, Executive President and General Manager, HCLSoftware Digital Solutions.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware fuels the Digital+ economy by developing, marketing, selling and supporting solutions in four key areas: digital transformation; data and analytics; AI and intelligent automation and enterprise security. HCLSoftware drives customer success through relentless product innovation for more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500.

