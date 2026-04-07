HD Hyundai Avikus Spearheads Global Standards of Autonomous Navigation Support

First universal autonomous navigation support system to receive TA, accelerating commercialization

system to receive TA, accelerating commercialization Validation from DNV over three years, expected to contribute to IMO autonomous navigation standards

from DNV over three years, expected to contribute to IMO autonomous navigation standards "HD Hyundai will advance the commercialization of autonomous navigation technology while leading the development of international standards"

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avikus, the autonomous navigation subsidiary of HD Hyundai led by CEOs Kang Jae-ho and Lim Do-hyeong, is stepping up efforts to commercialize its vessel autonomy technologies.

HD Hyundai said Tuesday that Avikus recently obtained Type Approval (TA) from DNV, the Norwegian classification society, for its Autonomous Navigation Support System, HiNAS Control.

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s specialized autonomous navigation company, obtained Type Approval from DNV on Tuesday, the 7th, for its autonomous navigation system, “HiNAS Control” (from left: Sangkyun Lee, Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries; Lim Do-hyeong, CEO of Avikus,; and Vidar Dolonen, Korea and Japan Region Manager of DNV).

HiNAS Control, which received the TA, is an integrated autonomous navigation support system that combines perception, decision-making and control functions, enabling it to detect nearby vessels and obstacles, assess navigation conditions and maneuver to avoid collisions.

The approval marks the first time a mass-produced autonomous navigation support system designed for use across multiple vessel types, rather than a specific ship or project, has received international certification. With the TA, HiNAS Control can be installed without additional verification, improving deployment efficiency and is expected to enhance confidence among global shipowners.

Avikus worked with DNV for more than three years to define safety requirements for its autonomous navigation support system and establish a verification framework. Under its guidelines, DNV systematically evaluated the system's collision avoidance capabilities, which are rooted in the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), by comprehensively verifying the system alarms, navigational information display, and ship control performance.

At a time when international standards for autonomous navigation have not yet been fully established, this case of third-party verification by DNV is expected to be highly beneficial for the establishment of future regulations. With discussions underway at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on the non-mandatory Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) Code, the approval and its framework could also inform the development of more detailed technical standards. The approval is expected to enable Avikus to respond more effectively to evolving global regulations, while positioning HiNAS Control as a standard technology in the autonomous navigation market.

"HiNAS Control's Type Approval is a major milestone, marking it as one of the first systems to bring autonomous navigation technology beyond the conceptual stage and into commercialization," Vidar Dolonen, Korea and Japan Region Manager of DNV, said.

"This Type Approval demonstrates that Avikus' autonomous navigation technology has achieved global standards of safety and reliability," Lim Do-hyeong, CEO of Avikus, said. "Building on synergies with HD Hyundai Group, we will continue to advance commercialization and lead the development of international standards."

HiNAS Control has been applied as a standard specification on vessels built by HD Hyundai since 2023 and has surpassed 500 cumulative orders to date.

SOURCE HD Hyundai