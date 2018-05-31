H&D Wireless Wins Strategic Order for GEPS™ Pilot From Major Vehicle Manufacturer

First North listed H&D Wireless starts a pilot project with yet another major Swedish vehicle manufacturer. The pilot is implemented in the manufacturer's factory in Sweden where the latest version of H&D Wireless's world-class positioning solution, GEPS™ (Griffin Enterprise Positioning Services) will be deployed. GEPS, now using Artificial Intelligence (AI) features can visualize and optimize material flow in assembly, by tracing pallets, wagons, forklifts and tow-trucks. The pilot is expected to last into 2018 with the goal of moving to continuous operation in 2019. Initial value of the pilot amounts to approximately SEK 0.2 million.

GEPS™ is H&D Wireless's new Industrial Internet of Things, Real Time Location Solution (RTLS + GPS) for tracking materials, returnable transport packages (RTP) and forklifts, specially developed for customers in the manufacturing industry, like automotive manufacturers to facilitate their path to factory digitalization.

GEPS is designed to digitize manual handling systems and provide enhanced visualization to the global manufacturing industry and optimize handling of goods, reduce production bottlenecks, smooth out uneven production flow and effect of unexpected machine interruptions.

"This is an important strategic pilot order for us, as this major vehicle manufacturer choose to test our new system on their running production and where the next step is commercial operation. Our solution will help this automotive customer digitize a central part of their manufacturing, which makes it possible to reduce manual handling, tied-up capital and at the same time increase production throughput," says Pär, founder and CEO of H&D Wireless.

About H&D Wireless:

H&D Wireless is a Swedish solution provider for Internet of Things (IoT) and Real-Time Location Services (RTLS + GPS) with the Griffin cloud platform and GEPS. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is one of Sweden's fastest growing and most award-winning IoT companies, with over 1 100 000 wireless products delivered so far for IoT and M2M applications all over the world. The company develops and delivers solutions for digitalization and optimization in industry with GEPS, including built-in artificial intelligence, generally termed as Industry 4.0 or Smart Factory. H&D Wireless shares are listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm since December 2017. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser.

