HDA Accounting Group Combines with EisnerAmper

Colorado-Based Firm Exclusive to Dental Practices

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces that the partners and colleagues of HDA Accounting Group ("HDA") are joining EisnerAmper in a combination expected to close in early 2025.

Morgan K. Hamon, HDA Managing Partner.

Founded in 2011 and based in the Denver area, HDA has two partners and a staff of more than 65 professionals. Providing services exclusively to dental practice owners, the firm has 800-plus dental practice clients across all 50 states. HDA offers tax compliance and planning, monthly accounting, benchmarking, profitability analytics, and revenue advisement. It uses proprietary products tailored to dental practices to streamline processes and provide highly responsive client service.

"This combination with EisnerAmper will allow us to enhance our clients' experience through additional expertise, technology, and service offerings," said Morgan K. Hamon, HDA Managing Partner. "We can now offer our dental practice clients value-added advisory services such as cybersecurity, real estate, business valuation, wealth management, and much more. We're really excited about this big leap forward."

"As the outsourced accounting sector becomes ever more focused on industry-tailored solutions, HDA represents a strategic move in both a key practice area and niche," said Dan Gardiner, Managing Partner of Outsourced Solutions at EisnerAmper. "We warmly welcome HDA and look forward to the exciting growth opportunities with EisnerAmper's Health Care Group."

"One reason for EisnerAmper's continued growth has been its ability to add new, in-demand practice niches. This strategic pairing of EisnerAmper and HDA is all about the cultural fit along with the client-focused resources that each brings to the table," said Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the deal.

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 450 partners and 4,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE EisnerAmper