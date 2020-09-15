HDBaseT Alliance Enhances the HDBaseT Certified Product List in Cooperation with AV-iQ

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEDIA EXPO -- The HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry association tasked with promoting and advancing the HDBaseT standard, continues to expand the largest interoperable ecosystem in the AV industry. In cooperation with AV-iQ, the provider of a comprehensive AV product information database with a powerful search engine, the Alliance has further enhanced its online Certified Product List.

The HDBaseT Certified Product List provides installers with:

Advanced capabilities to search and filter products based on supported HDBaseT features

Simple and user-friendly product comparison and matching tools

Access to full product specifications and documentation

The HDBaseT Alliance Certification Program ensures Alliance members' products are compliant with the HDBaseT standard, guaranteeing interoperability for a true plug-and-play solution. The Certified Product List is continuously updated with the latest HDBaseT certified products and helps installers and integrators to design flawless professional AV distribution systems.

"The promise of interoperability is what our members and installers value most about HDBaseT, and what makes it the technology of choice for the market," said Tzahi Madgar, President of the HDBaseT Alliance. "We are committed to continuously advance it to comply with new product developments, guaranteeing up-to-date test facilities and enforcement. With the enhanced Certified Product List, we are providing installers and integrators with the tools to ensure they are choosing the right products for them and for their customers."

"AV-iQ is committed to offering the best platform for product assessment and selection," said Mark Loftus, President of AV-iQ. "We share the HDBaseT Alliance's passion for supporting installers and integrators make the best, informed decisions."

Visit the new HDBaseT Certified Product List to familiarize yourself with the platform.

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive verticals, and it has today more than 200 members and thousands of products. HDBaseT, powered by the Valens chipset, enables all-in-one connectivity between ultra-HD video sources and remote displays through a single 100m/328ft CAT6 cable or fiber, delivering high definition 4K video, audio, USB, Ethernet, control signals and up to 100 watts of power. www.hdbaset.org

Learn more at www.hdbaset.org.

About AV-iQ

AV-iQ is the largest, most comprehensive database of AV product information ever assembled and delivers that information with powerful search tools. AV installers, designers, architects and sales professional have come to trust AV-iQ as the fastest and best way to begin their projects. Learn more at www.av-iq.com.

Read more in our blog

Follow the Alliance on Twitter

Like our page on facebook

Join the discussion on Linkedin

CONTACT:

Sandra Welfeld

Communications

HDBaseT Alliance

+972-9-762-6945 (O)

[email protected]

Mark Loftus

President

AV-iQ

612.991.4110

[email protected]

SOURCE HDBaseT Alliance

Related Links

http://www.hdbaset.org

