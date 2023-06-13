HDBaseT Alliance Members Apantac, Sharp/NEC, and Valens Semiconductor Partner to Bring HDBaseT 3.0 to Large Displays, Projectors, and Video Walls

Bringing to market an end-to-end solution in compliance with the Intel® Smart Display Module (SDM) platform

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDBaseT Alliance, Professional Audio-Video's largest interoperable ecosystem has announced that its members Apantac, a leading manufacturer of multiviewers, video walls, extension, and signal processing solutions, Sharp/NEC, a global leader in the projector and display markets, and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN), a premier provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, have partnered to bring HDBaseT 3.0 to digital display and video wall installations.

Apantac's Smart Display Module incorporating the Valens Semiconductor VS3000 chipset delivers a versatile plug-and-play solution for high-performance, long-distance multimedia signal distribution. The SDM modules are based on the Intel® SDM platform, which allows them to be seamlessly integrated into modern slim profile displays. This eliminates the need for external adapter boxes, power supplies, and mounting hardware and greatly simplifies display and video wall installations. Valens Semiconductor's VS3000 enables the extension of fully uncompressed [email protected] 4:4:4 video up to 100m/328ft over standard Category 6A cable.

A demonstration of the new solution will take place at the HDBaseT Alliance booth no. 3043 at the upcoming InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, Florida using Sharp/NEC's 43-inch MA431 display, the first display to support the new line of Smart SDM modules from Apantac. The MA431 display is part of Sharp/NEC's line of Intel® SDM Slot-In high-definition professional displays.

"In large display and projection formats every pixel counts. That is why using HDBaseT 3.0 as the infrastructure for uncompressed HDMI 2.0 video distribution and extension is a perfect choice," said Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance.

"The SDM concept offers customers flexibility, improved reliability, and future-proof format support, and Apantac provides the SDM modules with a variety of interfaces and formats. We are excited to partner with Valens Semiconductor to bring future-proof HDBaseT 3.0 support to our customers," said Thomas Tang, President of Apantac.

"Sustainability is key at Sharp/NEC, that is why we strongly support the Intel® SDM platform," said Kirt Yanke, VP of R&D/QA/Service/Solutions Operations at Sharp/NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. "This serves the notion that a component is introduced to an installation only if needed."

"We are pleased to partner with Apantac to add yet another unique HDBaseT 3.0 product to the interoperable HDBaseT ecosystem," said Gabi Shriki, Gabi Shriki, SVP, Head of Audio-Video at Valens Semiconductor. "Valens' technology continues to be the leading solution for multi-media distribution in this market segment of large format displays and projectors. The VS3000 chipset with its support of uncompressed HDMI2.0 assures we remain in this leading position."

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition multimedia distribution. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens Semiconductor, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and medical verticals today with upwards of 200 members and thousands of interoperable products.

For more information about the HDBaseT Alliance please visit https://hdbaset.org

About Apantac LLC

Founded in 2008, Apantac LLC (www.apantac.com) is a leading designer and developer of high quality and cost effective multiviewers, SDM "smart" display modules, KVM over IP solutions, cards for the openGear platform, and a broad range of image and signal processing equipment. The Apantac product line has been specifically designed to provide users with flexible and innovative technology solutions for the broadcast and Pro AV industries and offers expertise in 4K/UHD, HDMI/HDMI 2.0, HDBaseT, SDVoE, HDR, NDI, DisplayPort, IP, and SDI.

For more information about Apantac's products and services please visit www.apantac.com

About Sharp/NEC Solutions of America, Inc.

Sharp/NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp/NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.. Sharp/NEC offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI-driven analytics. Sharp/NEC is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization's expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more.

For more information about Sharp/NEC Display Solutions' products and services please visit https://www.sharpnecdisplays.us

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling high-performance connectivity in the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity.

For more information about Valens Semiconductor please visit https://www.valens.com.

