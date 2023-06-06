HDBaseT Alliance Set to Transform the Ways We Work, Learn, and Play at InfoComm International 2023

OREGON CITY, Ore. , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDBaseT Alliance, Professional AV's largest interoperable ecosystem, today announced its plans for InfoComm International 2023, North America's premier AV and systems integration trade show. The Alliance's booth (#3043) at this year's show will serve as a platform for showcasing the latest advancements in unified communications and collaboration (UC&C), digital signage, residential, and hybrid installations, along with the cutting-edge technologies behind these products and solutions.

"The demand for our latest generation of HDBaseT technology has been remarkable, and we are thrilled to witness the rapid growth in the number of products in the market," said Effi Goldstein, president of the HDBaseT Alliance. "HDBaseT Spec 3.0 has played a significant role in driving this innovation within the Pro AV industry and we can't wait for the unveiling of so many new products supporting our latest generation at this year's show, including over 50 to be displayed our booth's Power Wall and more than 100 featured in our Installer's Guide to an Uncompressed World book."

Visitors to the Alliance's booth will experience the flexibility of HDBaseT firsthand through interactive demonstrations by Alliance members Key Digital, CYP, MSolutions, and Legrand AV's Vaddio and C2G brands. These demonstrations will highlight the power of HDBaseT in delivering high-quality uncompressed video and audio, USB, Ethernet, controls, and power over long distances with zero-latency, making it the ideal infrastructure for the evolving meeting space environment.

Additionally, providing a window into what's next for the Pro AV industry, Valens Semiconductor, a co-founder of the HDBaseT Alliance, will be demonstrating their high-performance connectivity solutions that will enable the transformation of meeting spaces to support more inclusive and collaborative video conferencing setups to meet the demands of today's flexible workforce.

On display will be Valens' HDBaseT 3.0-compliant VS3000 with its latest DHDI (Dual HDBaseT Digital Interface) chip-to-chip interconnect. This new feature opens the door to a myriad of system topologies supporting multiple video sources, multiple displays and multiple USB peripherals converged and extended over a single Category cable, as well as the ability to switch them all on-the-fly including support of Type-C DP Multi Stream.

Furthermore, Valens will offer a view into their future roadmap featuring both multi-camera video conferencing with a Native Camera Serial Interface extension reference design, as well as a preview of their upcoming USB 3.2 extension technology during a live press event held in the HDBaseT Alliance booth on Thursday, June 15 at 1:00 PM EST.

The HDBaseT Alliance booth will also be the site of the latest innovations in digital signage with Alliance members Apantac and Sharp NEC demonstrating the simplicity in future-proofing digital out of home (DOOH) installations with plug & play SDM cards based on Intel's Smart Display Module platform. The modular cards allow for the easy upgrade of display interfaces, including HDBaseT 3.0, and are designed to fit seamlessly into modern slim-profile designs.

In the residential arena, Vanco will be bringing authentic cinematic audiovisual experiences home featuring HDBaseT 3.0 and eARC with their award-winning HDBaseT 3.0 extender.

Matrox will demonstrate the complementary nature of HDBaseT and AVoIP technologies, showcasing how the two can be used together to create comprehensive and integrated cross-campus installations.

Finally, Silvertel will shed light on the engineering behind Power over HDBaseT, a fundamental feature of the HDBaseT 5Play set.

"We're proud that HDBaseT Technology continues to play a pivotal role in the Pro AV industry's advancements and are committed to keep leading the way forward and invite everyone to join us at booth 3043 for a rich program of activities including panels with industry thought leaders, live demonstrations, and the most innovative products and solutions in Professional AV today. " Goldstein added.

About the HDBaseT Alliance:

The HDBaseT Alliance champions the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition multimedia distribution. Since its establishment in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens Semiconductor, the Alliance has united leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial, and medical sectors, with over 200 members and thousands of interoperable products.

Media Contact:

Ian Griggs

Head of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE HDBaseT Alliance