Promoting Leadership and Diversity with its First Female President

OREGON CITY, Ore., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDBaseT Alliance, Pro AV's largest interoperable ecosystem, has announced that Effi Goldstein has been officially appointed as its new President, and Valens Semiconductor's representing member on the HDBaseT Alliance's Board of Directors.

HDBaseT Alliance Officially Names Effi Goldstein President

"For over a decade HDBaseT has established itself as the premier long-range multimedia signal distribution standard in the Professional AV industry. I am honored to have been chosen to lead its advancement and the future role it will play in the ways we communicate, collaborate, educate, and consume content," said Goldstein.

"Effi brings to the Presidency over two decades of Professional AV industry experience including an impressive track record of product development, launch, and strategic management. The Board's choice for her to lead the Alliance was unanimous and we proudly stand behind her vision for its future," said Mahesh Bala, HDBaseT Alliance Board Member, and Vice President of Worldwide New Media Technology at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Goldstein succeeds Tzahi Madgar as Alliance President, whose tenure was highlighted by the launch and advancement of the latest HDBaseT Spec 3.0.

"I look forward to building on Tzahi's efforts to further the development of HDBaseT technology and maintaining its leading position in the Professional AV industry. I look forward to working with our members in the advancement of the technology to help bring innovative products to market, as well as provide professionals in the field with the latest resources that will support their professional development."

The appointment of Goldstein signals another historic first for the HDBaseT Alliance with the marking of its first female President.

"As Pro AV's largest interoperable ecosystem the ideas of diversity, reliability, and top-tier performance are at the core of the Alliance's DNA, and as a Board we couldn't think of a better a reflection of those values than Effi," Bala added.

Prior to her appointment as President, Goldstein served as the Chair of the Alliance's Marketing Committee overseeing the build-out of one of the industry's most robust communities. An accomplished veteran of the Professional AV industry, Goldstein holds a BSc. in Computer Science and Mathematics from Ben-Gurion University and is a past recipient of the Motorola Corporate Women's Business Council Award for Strategic Business Impact.

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition multimedia distribution. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens Semiconductor, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and medical verticals today with upwards of 200 members and thousands of interoperable products.

