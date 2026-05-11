HDT Robotics Delivers Hunter WOLF Unmanned Ground Vehicles to U.S. Army GOAT Training at Fort Polk

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Robotics has delivered Hunter WOLF unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to the U.S. Army 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Polk, Louisiana, as part of the Army's Ground Optionally Autonomous Transport (GOAT) program. The delivery supports a week-long Operator New Equipment Training (OPNET) event. HDT will train soldiers to operate, employ, and sustain the platform, and will demonstrate multiple modular mission payload configurations and operational roles.

HDT Hunter WOLF 4.0

The Hunter WOLF, a vehicle developed out of HDT's Advanced Battle Lab, is a multi-mission ground vehicle robotic platform designed to reduce soldier workload, extend operational duration, and keep soldiers in the field longer with less fatigue and at safer distances. It can serve as a communications platform, a logistics mover, a casualty evacuation system, or an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform. The vehicle uses commercially available components that simplify field maintenance.

Reducing the physical burden on soldiers while increasing operational flexibility remains central to HDT's mission. "We're focused on giving soldiers a capability that helps them do their job while reducing their exposure to risk. The Hunter WOLF has gone through rigorous testing, is battlefield tested, and ready now," said Tom Van Doren, President, Robotics Sector at HDT.

The training gives soldiers hands-on experience operating and maintaining the platform and will demonstrate the use of autonomy kits and casualty evacuation. HDT will also support the Army's Transformation in Contact (TiC) activities and plans to demonstrate the WOLF's autonomy capabilities.

About HDT: HDT develops rugged, modular robotic systems to perform tasks in hazardous and demanding environments. Building on a legacy of advanced government and industrial robotics development, the company engineers precision manipulators and mobile platforms that reduce personnel risk while enabling critical operations in remote, contaminated, or unsafe environments. For more information visit HDTHunterWOLF.com.

SOURCE HDT Robotics