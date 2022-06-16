Head of Eclipseina GmbH Wins 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annette Kempf, CEO of Eclipseina GmbH has been named 'Most Innovative CEO in the E-mobility Industry' in the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The Awards are a celebration of the most outstanding leaders in the business world, across a wide range of sectors. Instead of focusing on companies as a whole, like many similar awards schemes, here the spotlight is on the CEOs, COOs and Directors that lead them. The aim is to give exceptional people the recognition they deserve, whilst inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

Eclipseina GmbH specialises in embedded system development to deliver tailor made solutions for charging vehicles and assisting the automotive industry. Although electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles have been around for over a decade, many owners still find it difficult to locate charging points that work for their vehicles. Governments and suppliers have been slow to provide a sufficient infrastructure, which means drivers are limited in their travel options.

With Annette at the helm, Eclipseina GmbH is leading a revolution that aims to fully standardise communication between charging points and the electronic systems for charging these vehicles, making electronic and hybrid transport vastly more reliable. Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, she explained: "With our EC-CHARGE-EVSE, charging point manufacturers have a modular solution that can be deployed to new designs (initial equipment) or integrated into existing equipment (retrofitting). The design also includes the intelligence required for communication with back-end services for billing purposes. It also supports secure over-the-air updates, keeping the software up-to-date."

Testing is an essential aspect in the development of any vehicle, and Eclipseina's charging solutions will also be regularly updated to ensure the company's products are compatible with the broadest range of equipment already installed in the field.

The hardware part of the testing solution, EC-CHARGE-TEST, is complemented by various software packages which simulate the behaviour of either a charging point or an EV, depending on which part of the system the customer is developing. This provides a diverse range of robust charging solutions that combine to make the world a greener, more accessible place for all.

Further information on Eclipseina can be found at https://eclipseina.com.

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://bwmonline.com/2022/05/26/e-mobility-solutions-for-vehicle-charging/

Further information on the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine Awards can be found at - https://bwmonline.com/awards/

