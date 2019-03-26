Head2Toe Recycling Announces Its Hard-Launch to Rethink Recycling

ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne Elsey, Founder & CEO, Elsey Enterprises, has announced the hard-launch of Head2Toe Recycling. Because of the company's established relationships with micro-entrepreneurs (small business owners) in developing nations having been created during Elsey's nearly five years with his shoe drive fundraising companies, Head2Toe Recycling is already positioned as one of the market leaders.

Head2Toe Recycling enters into the recycling industry as one of the leaders in the sector because of its built-in infrastructure and operations. Executives at the company saw an opportunity to create a recycling company because most Americans do not realize where they can recycle all of their clothing, related accessories, shoes, and even personal mobile devices. The average American throws out an average of 81 pounds of clothing annually. In developing nations, there is a tremendous need for unwanted merchandise with 70 percent of the global population using recycled clothing. Head2Toe Recycling has established relationships, expertise, and ability to create the bridge for sustainable solutions between the U.S. and developing countries.

"Marie Kondo wrote in her book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing, 'The question of what you want to own is actually the question of how you want to live your life.' Her Netflix show has demonstrated there is an immense desire to simplify, but the challenge is where to send unwanted things," Elsey said. He continued, "Head2Toe Recycling is the solution for everyone's clothing, accessories, and cell phones because we have the infrastructure and network to provide a proven sustainable solution. Unlike thrift stores and others right now, we're not turning away people and their donations. People have the chance to clean out their homes, make a charitable contribution to a charity of their choice from our nonprofit partners and also help the global population and the planet when we Rethink Recycling and how it's done."

About Head2Toe Recycling

Head2Toe Recycling was founded by global philanthropist and social entrepreneur, Wayne Elsey. The company takes the clothing, related accessories, shoes, and mobile devices collected in the United States to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations. The company helps people easily join the recycling revolution by being the one-stop-shop where retailers, business, individuals and communities can experience sustainability simplified with a proven market leader. Head2Toe Recycling helps the American population stop throwing used clothing, accessories, footwear and cell phones into the trash, harming the environment and our planet. Instead, people can contribute their items, get a cash donation made to a favored cause, and help micro-entrepreneurs around the world in need of economic work opportunities.

