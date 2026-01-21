Headline:Investors who lost money with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Humana Inc shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) prior to July 2022 and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: HUM shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

In June 2024, a Humana investor filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of securities laws by Humana Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants continued to assure investors—and analysts who repeatedly inquired about potential pent-up demand for healthcare services that built-up under COVID restrictions—that "in-patient unit costs and non-in-patient trends [were] coming in lower than [the Company] initially estimated" and that" there really isn't pent-up demand that [the Company has] to be concerned about" negatively impacting utilization rates and profitability, and that Humana made several additional disclosures about its profitability and financial condition, however, Defendants continued to downplay pressures on the Company's adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company's assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

On November 20, 2024, a consolidated amended complaint was filed and on April 24, 2025, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the complaint.

Those who purchased shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.