Headwall Investments continues to expand San Antonio presence, eyes launch of their second shopping center fund

SAN ANTONIO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwall Investments, a Texas-based commercial real estate development and investment firm, happily announced today that they have acquired two assets in the San Antonio area totaling 70,000 square feet since September 2022 (Town & Country / De Zavala Oaks), most recently closing on De Zavala Oaks on March 1st, 2023. Headwall Investments continues to solidify their commitment to the San Antonio metropolitan area and is actively searching for more attractive neighborhood shopping centers to acquire.

Town & Country and De Zavala Oaks mark Headwall's ninth and tenth acquisitions since they launched their first fund 28-months ago. Both acquisitions are strategically placed in well-located, high-density areas of the city that allow convenience-oriented shoppers access to their daily retailers and service providers.

Now having deployed 80% of their first fund's planned investment, Headwall's portfolio currently includes over 280,000 square feet of retail assets valued at over $60 million. Their investments are geographically focused on the Austin & San Antonio, TX MSAs, with planned expansion into the DFW and Houston markets.

"Our team at Headwall Investments has, in the face of a challenging capital markets environment, continued to execute on our investment thesis and business plan of identifying, purchasing and adding value to well-located neighborhood shopping centers," commented Headwall's Founder, President & CEO George J. Wommack. "We are thankful to all of our valued capital providers in trusting us to be stewards of their capital and look forward to growing alongside our city".

Headwall, whose investors consist primarily of high-net worth individuals, family offices, and retirement investors, plans to deploy the rest of their first fund's capital over the next 3-6 months and is targeting an additional 2-4 shopping center assets. Headwall Investments is actively preparing for the launch of their second fund, which is earmarked for $100 million in capital and will be an expansion upon their first fund's investment thesis in neighborhood convenience-oriented shopping centers, with geographic reach spreading to the other major Texas metropolitan areas.

ABOUT HEADWALL

Headwall Investments, LLC is a San Antonio based real estate investment and development firm. The company was founded in 2019 by George J. Wommack and focuses on acquiring, developing and redeveloping commercial real estate in Texas. For more information on Headwall please visit https://headwallinvestments.com or call 210-343-2186.

