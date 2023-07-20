Headwall Investments Expands Footprint: Welcomes Georgetown, TX to Its Growing Portfolio

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwall Investments, a Texas-based commercial real estate development and investment firm, announced today that they have acquired an eleventh property (Market at Georgetown) to add to their first unanchored neighborhood shopping center fund. The asset is located off I-35 and North Austin Avenue in Georgetown, TX, totaling 54,994 SF and 6.47 AC. Headwall Investments continues to expand their presence across Texas markets and remains focused on acquiring premium properties in the unanchored neighborhood shopping center asset class.

Market at Georgetown Shopping Center, Georgetown, TX

Major Tenants Include:

Pok-e-Jo's Smokehouse

House of Gainz

Double Dave's Pizzaworks

The Market at Georgetown marks Headwall's eleventh acquisition since they launched their first fund in July of 2020. This acquisition provides Headwall with exposure to a new, rapidly growing market, Georgetown, TX, and gives them ownership of a second asset in the Austin MSA. The property is exceptionally well-located and has immense value-add potential.

Now having deployed over 90% of their first fund's planned investment, Headwall's portfolio currently includes over 300,000 square feet of retail assets valued at over $70 million. Their investments are geographically focused on the Austin & San Antonio, TX MSAs, with planned expansion into the DFW and Houston markets.

"At the heart of our success lies our relentless focus on our markets, property site selection and the asset class. Using our team's experience and cutting-edge software tools, we are able to identify the properties that benefit from high foot-traffic and VPD counts, are surrounded by desirable demographics and are what the highest-quality service and retail providers are in search of," commented Headwall's Executive Vice President, Sam Peacock. "We are deeply appreciative for the ongoing support and trust our capital providers have put in our firm. We look forward to future growth and success."

Headwall, whose investors consist primarily of high-net worth individuals, family offices, and registered investment advisors, plans to deploy the rest of their first fund's capital over the next 3 months and is targeting an additional 1-2 shopping center assets. Headwall Investments is nearing the launch of their second fund, which is earmarked for $100 million in capital and will be an expansion upon their first fund's investment thesis in neighborhood convenience-oriented shopping centers, with geographic reach spreading to the other major Texas metropolitan areas.

ABOUT HEADWALL

Headwall Investments, LLC is a San Antonio based real estate investment and development firm. The company was founded in 2019 by George J. Wommack and focuses on acquiring, developing and redeveloping commercial real estate in Texas. For more information on Headwall please visit https://headwallinvestments.com or call 210-343-2186.

