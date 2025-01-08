Headwall Investments Expands Houston Market Presence with Acquisition of Old Mill Retail Center

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwall Investments, a Texas-based commercial real estate development and investment firm, announces the acquisition of its second property in the Houston MSA, the Old Mill Retail Center in Sugar Land, TX. Finalized on Friday, December 27, 2024, this acquisition marks the sixteenth asset added to Headwall's growing portfolio of strip/convenience shopping centers across Texas. This milestone further strengthens Headwall's position as a leader in the convenience shopping center space, while enhancing its strategic presence across the Texas Triangle's rapidly growing metropolitan areas.

Old Mill Retail Center, Sugar Land, TX (Houston MSA)

With this latest acquisition, Headwall's shopping center portfolio now spans over 584k square feet of gross leasable area in the Austin-San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston MSAs. Across those assets, Headwall manages over 175 tenant spaces, including prominent brands such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop, Papa John's, Jersey Mike's Subs, Firehouse Subs, Juiceland, Salata Salad Kitchen, Action Behavior Centers, O'Reilly Automotive, and many more food and service-oriented businesses.

Major Tenants of the Old Mill Center Include:

Pepperoni's Pizza

Primera Professional Pharmacy

Floors for Living

MTea & Coffee

Located at the highly visible, signalized intersection of Highway 6 and Settler's Way in Sugar Land, TX, the 15,182-square-foot Old Mill Retail Center benefits from strong daily traffic counts and a growing consumer-base in the surrounding neighborhoods. The property features a mix of food and service-oriented tenants catering to the surrounding community's needs, making it an ideal addition to Headwall's well-curated portfolio of strip/convenience shopping centers.

"The acquisition of Old Mill Retail Center is a meaningful step in our ongoing efforts to expand our presence in the Houston market and across the major Texas MSAs. This property stands out for its prime visibility, seamless accessibility, and a diverse tenant roster meeting essential food and service needs. We believe it will deliver lasting value not only to our partners but also to the surrounding community and will be a strong addition to our expanding portfolio." – George J. Wommack, Founder, President & CEO of Headwall Investments.

ABOUT HEADWALL

Headwall Investments, LLC is a San Antonio based real estate investment and development firm. The company was founded in 2019 by George J. Wommack and focuses on acquiring, developing and redeveloping commercial real estate in Texas. Headwall operates a series of investment funds targeting niche strategies in the commercial real estate sector. For more information on Headwall please visit https://headwallinvestments.com or call 210-343-2186.

