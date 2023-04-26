Healing Innovations Partners with Cheshire Home to Bring Revolutionary Rise&Walk® Technology to New Jersey

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healing Innovations, Inc., a leading provider of advanced neurorehabilitation technology, is excited to announce its partnership with Cheshire Home, located in Florham Park, New Jersey. This collaboration marks the first time the state-of-the-art Rise&Walk technology will be available to patients in New Jersey.

Cheshire Home, a leading provider for short-term rehabilitation in the New Jersey area, has long been dedicated to providing the highest quality care to its residents for over 40 years. The introduction of the Rise&Walk technology will further elevate the facility's offerings, giving residents access to the latest advancements in neurorehabilitation. The device, which combines upper and lower extremity ambulation, robotic-assisted gait training, seated activities, and an ADL zone, aligns with the latest research to promote neuroplasticity.

Lauren Rosario, the Director of Rehabilitation and Occupational Therapist (OT), and Bethany Greenfield, Lead Physical Therapist and Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) will be spearheading the integration of the Rise&Walk technology at Cheshire Home. Their expertise, combined with the cutting-edge capabilities of the Rise&Walk, will provide their residents with a unique and effective rehabilitation experience.

Luke Benda, CEO of Healing Innovations, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Cheshire Home and bring the groundbreaking Rise&Walk technology to New Jersey. This collaboration will not only enhance the care provided at Cheshire Home but also empower their residents to make significant strides in their recovery."

For more information on the Rise&Walk technology and how it is transforming the field of neurorehabilitation, visit www.healinginnovations.com. To learn more about Cheshire Home and the exceptional services they provide, visit www.cheshirehome.org.

About Healing Innovations, Inc.

Healing Innovations, Inc. is a Nashville-based medical technology company specializing in the development of innovative neurorehabilitation solutions. The company's flagship product, the Rise&Walk technology, is designed to improve user outcomes and help individuals regain their mobility and independence. With a focus on research and development, Healing Innovations is dedicated to revolutionizing the field of neurorehabilitation and transforming the lives of the neuro population worldwide.

About Cheshire Home

Cheshire Home is a leading rehabilitation center located in Florham Park, NJ, committed to providing the highest quality care for individuals with spinal cord injuries and other neurological impairments. With a team of dedicated professionals, Cheshire Home offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each resident. By providing personalized care and support, Cheshire Home empowers individuals to achieve their goals and reach their maximum level of independence.

SOURCE Healing Innovations