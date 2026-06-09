HEALTH-ADE INTRODUCES TWO NEW FLAVORS: PEACH STRAWBERRY LYCHEE AND LIMITED-EDITION RASPBERRY LIME

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade, the makers of bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, is turning up the flavor this summer with two vibrant new kombucha launches: Raspberry Lime, a limited-edition seasonal release, and Peach Strawberry Lychee, a complex and unique new flavor joining the brand's permanent lineup.

Crafted for consumers seeking both function and flavor, the new offerings showcase Health-Ade's signature approach to innovation: unexpected fruit combinations, craveable taste, and gut-friendly benefits in every sip.

Health-Ade Peach Strawberry Lychee Kombucha

"At Health-Ade, we believe functional beverages should never compromise on flavor," said Sandra Heidrich, Vice President of Marketing at Health-Ade. "Consumers are increasingly looking for beverages that feel both beneficial and exciting, and that's exactly what these flavors deliver. From nostalgic summer refreshment to elevated fruit-forward combinations, we're continuing to push the boundaries of what kombucha can taste like."

Raspberry Lime captures the bright, refreshing spirit of summer. Tart raspberry and zesty lime come together in a crisp, bubbly blend that's equal parts juicy and refreshing. Available for a limited time only, Raspberry Lime joins Health-Ade's rotating lineup of seasonal flavors and can be found now at Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, select retailers nationwide, and online at health-ade.com while supplies last.

Joining Health-Ade's permanent line up, Peach Strawberry Lychee brings a fresh twist to the kombucha aisle. Juicy peach and ripe strawberry are layered with delicate floral notes of lychee for a flavor that's smooth, refreshing, and unexpectedly sophisticated. The result is a vibrant, fruit-forward kombucha that feels both familiar and new.

Peach Strawberry Lychee is available now at Sprouts stores nationwide and online at health-ade.com, with expanded distribution rolling out throughout the fall.

For more information, visit health-ade.com. Follow along on Instagram @healthade and TikTok @healthade to find out where to find these new flavors next!

ABOUT HEALTH-ADE

Health-Ade is dedicated to creating bubbly beverages that support gut health and overall well-being. We're on a mission to inspire you to discover the power of your gut and become YOUR healthiest and happiest self. From starting at the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012, to over 70,000 stores nationwide, our deliciously refreshing Kombucha has always been certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. Each bottle contains living probiotics, gut-healthy acids, natural antioxidants, and real fruit juice to create our beloved flavors. Health-Ade's portfolio includes its flagship kombucha, Health-Ade Glow Up, and SunSip Soda with Benefits.

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Health-Ade