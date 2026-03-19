Leading Kombucha Brand, Health-Ade, Partners with Lindsay Lohan in Playful New Campaign

The creative, developed by Juxtapose Studio, has rolled out across paid social and digital video and has been amplified across Health-Ade and Lindsay Lohan's social channels. In the hero spot, Lohan walks through the city street, radiant and unfazed as the world around her freezes in awe. Approaching a corner store, she casually grabs a Health-Ade Kombucha, twists it open, and takes a sip. When an onlooker asks about what she is drinking, Lohan proudly exclaims, "Health-Ade Kombucha! I've always been a fan of the 'booch". The creative is playful with a simple message: when you trust your gut, everything else falls into place.

"Bringing Lindsay Lohan together with Health-Ade felt like a natural pairing," said Luke Anderson, Founding Partner of creative agency Juxtapose Studio. "Her positive outlook, confidence, and focus on wellness align seamlessly with the brand, and we set out to create a campaign that reflects and celebrates that shared messaging."

For Health-Ade, the partnership is about nostalgia, cultural alignment, and shared values. Millennials who grew up alongside Lohan are now prioritizing wellness, balance, and products that make them feel good from the inside out. As 2010s culture resurges across music, film, and fashion, Health-Ade is channeling that optimism and sincerity with a campaign that feels joyful and bold.

"Lindsay brings a fearless energy and authenticity that perfectly reflects what Health-Ade stands for," said Sandra Heidrich, Vice President of Marketing at Health-Ade. "This campaign is about trusting your gut and living life on your own terms, and Lindsay is the perfect partner to bring that message to life. Together, we're making kombucha accessible, approachable, and part of a lifestyle that inspires people to feel their best from within."

By aligning with Health-Ade, Lindsay helps elevate the conversation around kombucha, educating and inspiring a broader audience to embrace wellness while highlighting the importance of gut health and functional beverages.

The partnership also underscores Health-Ade's continued growth and leadership within the functional beverage space. Available in 70,000 stores nation-wide, Health-Ade Kombucha has been the #1 growth driver in the category for 5 years, underscoring consumers' love for its delicious, approachable flavors as well as its unique messaging strategy that aims to show consumers that kombucha can be for anybody.

As more consumers reach for beverages that support their well-being without sacrificing taste, Health-Ade continues to bring better-for-you bubbly options to more people in more places. For more information, visit www.health-ade.com and follow along on Instagram @healthade.

ABOUT HEALTH-ADE

Health-Ade is dedicated to creating bubbly beverages that boost gut health and overall well-being. We're on a mission to inspire you to discover the power of your gut and become YOUR healthiest and happiest self. From starting at the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012, to over 70,000 stores nationwide, our deliciously refreshing Kombucha has always been certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. Each bottle contains living probiotics, gut-healthy acids, natural antioxidants, and real fruit juice to create our beloved flavors. Health-Ade's portfolio includes its flagship kombucha, Health-Ade Glow Up, and SunSip Soda with Benefits.

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Health-Ade