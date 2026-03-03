Sweet Meets Heat: Health-Ade Debuts Strawberry Mango Chili, a New 'Swicy' Flavor

Available now exclusively at Sprouts locations nationwide and online at health-ade.com , Strawberry Mango Chili brings sweet fruit, subtle heat, and all the gut-loving goodness to every bottle.

"Flavor-first innovation is core to who we are," says Sandra Heidrich, Vice President, Marketing at Health-Ade. "We're seeing consumers gravitate toward dynamic flavor experiences. With the rise of the 'swicy' trend, we wanted to bring that sweet-heat balance to kombucha. Strawberry Mango Chili delivers a delicious pairing with familiar flavors for a sip that is bold, bubbly, and gut-healthy."

With 2 in 3 consumers interested in sweet and spicy flavors1, Strawberry Mango Chili was crafted as the perfect balance of tropical refreshment with a playful kick, and to support a happy, healthy gut with every sip.

This new flavor is one of many new flavors Health-Ade will debut this year, including Ginger Lemon Berry, which joined Health-Ade's rotating lineup of limited-edition flavors earlier this year. Strawberry Mango Chili is now available in-store exclusively at Sprouts and online at health-ade.com .

For more information, visit health-ade.com . Follow along on Instagram @healthade and TikTok @healthade . Health-Ade is set to roll out additional exciting, flavor-forward kombucha SKUs nationwide later this year.

ABOUT HEALTH-ADE

Health-Ade is dedicated to creating bubbly beverages that boost gut health and overall well-being. We're on a mission to inspire you to discover the power of your gut and become YOUR healthiest and happiest self. From starting at the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012, to over 70,000 stores nationwide, our deliciously refreshing Kombucha has always been certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. Each bottle contains living probiotics, gut-healthy acids, natural antioxidants, and real fruit juice to create our beloved flavors. Health-Ade's portfolio includes its flagship kombucha, Health-Ade Glow Up, and SunSip Soda with Benefits.

