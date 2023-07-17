Health-Ade Names New Chief Sales Officer

News provided by

Health-Ade

17 Jul, 2023, 12:03 ET

Health-Ade Continues Growth with New CSO Hire

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade, the makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, announces industry veteran Shawn McLaughlin as Chief Sales Officer.

With over thirty years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, McLaughlin brings expertise leading teams both large and small for brands such as Daiya Foods, Tessemae's, and Johnson & Johnson where he built strategy and led growth acceleration for industry titans - Tylenol, Motrin, Listerine, Neutrogena, Zyrtec and more.

"Shawn's depth of sales leadership expertise in both blue-chip CPG companies and emerging better-for-you brands, makes him a perfect leader in continuing Health-Ade's success," said Chris Lansing, Health-Ade CEO. "With Shawn's addition, Health-Ade is poised to continue advancing as the fastest growing brand of scale in the kombucha category, expanding the overall gut-health space."

With a goal of reaching new consumers, Health-Ade continues to grow nationwide through insight-driven innovation. Earlier this year, Health-Ade expanded its offerings with a line of 11.5 oz aluminum cans in four fan-favorite kombucha flavors: Pink Lady Apple, Ginger Lemon, Passion Fruit-Tangerine, and Pomegranate, directly satisfying requests from loyal customers while meeting new consumers through expanded refreshment occasions and a convenient, take-anywhere format.

This year also marks a series of breakthrough partnerships for Health-Ade which have introduced the brand to a new, broader audience. In March, Health-Ade announced an official partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where the new canned kombucha line offers fans a delicious, gut-healthy beverage pairing with their favorite stadium treats. Health-Ade also embarked on a multiyear partnership with host, producer, and media personality, Ryan Seacrest to encourage people to swap their sugary sodas for Health-Ade, a tasty alternative packed with probiotic goodness.

Over the past year, Health-Ade has outpaced the kombucha category's growth by 22x. With the addition of McLaughlin as CSO and increased consumer interest and excitement in gut health, Health-Ade is ready to take the category to new heights and inspire more people to ditch artificially flavored, corn syrup-filled sodas for a healthier alternative.  

About Health-Ade Kombucha
Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand began in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 50,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, and Target. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high-quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's daily standard for probiotics.

Follow along on Instagram @healthade, Facebook /HealthAde, and Twitter @DrinkHealthAde.
For more information or press inquiries, please email [email protected] 

SOURCE Health-Ade

Also from this source

Health-Ade's Guava Dragon Fruit Kombucha Is Back by Popular Demand

Health-Ade Partners with Ryan Seacrest to Bring Kombucha to Every Fridge in America and Further Their Joint Mission to Make Gut Health More Accessible

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.