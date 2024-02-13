Health Advocate Appoints Dr. Keri Robertson to Expand Clinical Care and Population Health Programs

As a Medical Director, Robertson will combine her data-driven healthcare experience with her passion for care equity to enhance the company's population health programs.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy and navigation, population health, well-being, behavioral health, and worksite screening programs, announced today that it has added Dr. Keri Robertson to their team of medical directors.

Dr. Keri Robertson

Dr. Robertson will play a key leadership role in support of the company's Clinical Care Management and Population Health Management solutions with a specific focus on data analytics and social determinants of health. She will provide support and direction to the clinical team and be responsible for the review and development of clinical protocols.

"As Health Advocate continues to improve our industry-leading solutions, Dr. Robertson is perfectly positioned to enhance the quality of support and care for our members who face serious medical issues," said Jeff Cordell, President and CEO, Health Advocate. "Her unique background in quality improvement, enhancing patient experiences and outcomes in marginalized communities, and emergency medicine are instrumental as we launch our best-of-breed Clinical Care Management program, among other new offerings."

Dr. Robertson's passion and expertise lies in using data-driven strategies to address healthcare disparities and promote equitable care for all. She was previously a Physician Quality Advisor at Endeavor Health System in northern Illinois, where she implemented quality improvement programs that improved value-based care. Plus, in her role as Chair of Emergency Medicine for Chicago's Swedish Hospital, she played a crucial role in developing COVID-19 clinical protocols and improving patient throughput with a focus on quality of care. Working in emergency medicine gave her insight into how a person's health is shaped largely from their ZIP code and other social determinants of health.

"As an emergency physician, I have unique insight into the challenges of navigating the complexities of the U.S. healthcare system," says Dr. Robertson. "I am excited to be part of the Health Advocate team where we educate, engage and advocate for our members and assist them on their healthcare journeys."

Dr. Robertson is a licensed physician and surgeon and holds a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from Midwestern University and a Bachelor's of Science from the University of Wisconsin. She is board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine.

About Health Advocate

Health Advocate offers an innovative whole-person health and well-being experience designed to help people seamlessly navigate the healthcare system while reducing confusion and point solution fatigue. This unique approach incorporates five core services to address the full range of health needs, which can be integrated to support our millions of members, no matter their issue. We care for our members in all ways. Always.

Our team of nearly 2,000 compassionate, knowledgeable Personal Health Advocates provides personalized and HIPAA-compliant concierge support, backed by powerful AI-enabled predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform, to educate, engage and advocate for our members.

Health Advocate is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleperformance, which has been named one of 2023's top 5 World's Best Workplaces by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® and has achieved Enterprise-Wide Corporate Social Responsibility Certification from Verego for the 10th consecutive year.

For more information, visit our new website at www.HealthAdvocate.com

