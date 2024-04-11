Health Advocate Wins 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Business Intelligence Group named Health Advocate an Organization of the Year for its efforts to transform the member experience and provide compassionate, expert support

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy and navigation, well-being and behavioral health programs, announced today that it has been named a winner in the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award program presented by Business Intelligence Group. This award recognizes companies with an unwavering commitment to improving the customer experience who excel at supporting their customers, clients, and members.

"We are honored to receive this award and be recognized for our ongoing efforts to seamlessly and compassionately guide people toward better health, maintaining the highest standard of excellence," said Jeff Cordell, President and CEO, Health Advocate. "Our experienced, caring team of Personal Health Advocates strives to educate, engage and advocate for our millions of members, ensuring they have access to the resources and support they need, when they need it most."

Health Advocate was recognized due to its unique blend of experience, innovation, and expert, compassionate support that clients appreciate and members depend upon to help them when facing a healthcare or well-being challenge or question.

Over the past year, Health Advocate has taken a number of steps to continue meeting evolving member needs, including:

Launched Innovative Program Enhancements – From the new Be True SM Well-Being program to the Quality Connect Provider Match tool, Health Advocate recently introduced several initiatives to further expand and enhance members' experience, ensuring they get the valuable expert and compassionate support they need.

– From the new Be True Well-Being program to the Quality Connect Provider Match tool, Health Advocate recently introduced several initiatives to further expand and enhance members' experience, ensuring they get the valuable expert and compassionate support they need. Introduced Communication Campaign Engine – This digital engagement solution drives awareness and utilization of benefits programs through a variety of data-driven, personalized communications, including email, SMS, mailers, calls, live chat, and member portal push notifications, prompting them to engage with a Personal Health Advocate to access expert guidance.

"In today's dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize Health Advocate for their exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives."

About Health Advocate

We care for our members in all ways. Always. Health Advocate offers an innovative whole-person health and well-being experience designed to help people navigate the healthcare system while reducing confusion and point solution fatigue. This unique approach incorporates five core services that can be seamlessly integrated together to help our millions of members and their employers achieve better health, lower costs, and create a culture of health and well-being where everyone thrives, no matter what challenges they may be facing.

Our team of nearly 2,000 compassionate, knowledgeable Personal Health Advocates provides personalized and HIPAA-compliant concierge support, backed by powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform, to educate, engage and advocate for our members and help guide them toward better health.

Health Advocate is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleperformance, which was named one of the top 5 World's Best Workplaces 2023 by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

For more information, visit our new website at www.HealthAdvocate.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

