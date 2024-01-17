Health Advocate Embarks on Next Chapter of Caring for Members, Unveils New Visual Identity

Innovative enhancements, focus on whole-person population health, and continued emphasis on caring for members reflected in the warm color palette and updated logo

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy and navigation, well-being, and behavioral health programs, unveiled an updated visual identity and logo today to align with its new whole-person population health approach, centered around educating, engaging and advocating for members. Along with the introduction of several new innovative enhancements and initiatives, this refresh reflects Health Advocate's focus on delivering an elevated, inclusive health and well-being experience that encompasses the full range of physical, social, financial and emotional health.

Health Advocate is launching a number of features that directly tie in with the company's new tagline, Caring for you in all ways. Always.

Whole-person engagement through the digital communications platform

The addition of interpretation services in over 250 languages

24/7/365 support from Health Advocate's expert staff across all programs

Usability enhancements including scheduling, messaging and notifications

Individualized content based on member actions and specific needs

Tailored outreach personalized by demographics, data and member preferences

"We are thrilled to introduce the NEW Health Advocate. Our updated brand and logo reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service, quality, and value to our clients and members. These enhancements demonstrate our focus on whole-person health and well-being to ensure each member gets the one-on-one care and support they need for any issue," said Jeff Cordell, Health Advocate's President and CEO. "We see this rebranding as an exciting step forward in our journey, one that we believe will benefit all of our valued clients and members now and into the future."

Health Advocate continuously invests in improving its services and programs to make members' interactions even more impactful, seamless and productive. By combining a compassionate team of healthcare experts with a powerful digital experience, intuitive technology, and smart AI algorithms, Health Advocate works to educate, engage, and advocate for members in every interaction. This caring approach delivers results, helping everyone achieve improved health outcomes, lower healthcare costs, and peace of mind.

About Health Advocate

Health Advocate offers an innovative whole-person health and well-being experience designed to help people seamlessly navigate the healthcare system while reducing confusion and point solution fatigue. This unique approach incorporates five core services to address the full range of health needs, which can be integrated to support our millions of members, no matter their issue. We care for our members in all ways. Always.

Our team of nearly 2,000 compassionate, knowledgeable Personal Health Advocates provides personalized and HIPAA-compliant concierge support, backed by powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform, to educate, engage and advocate for our members.

Health Advocate is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleperformance, which was named one of the top 5 World's Best Workplaces 2023 by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

For more information, visit our new website at www.HealthAdvocate.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

