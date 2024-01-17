Health Advocate Embarks on Next Chapter of Caring for Members, Unveils New Visual Identity

News provided by

Health Advocate

17 Jan, 2024, 08:37 ET

Innovative enhancements, focus on whole-person population health, and continued emphasis on caring for members reflected in the warm color palette and updated logo 

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy and navigation, well-being, and behavioral health programs, unveiled an updated visual identity and logo today to align with its new whole-person population health approach, centered around educating, engaging and advocating for members. Along with the introduction of several new innovative enhancements and initiatives, this refresh reflects Health Advocate's focus on delivering an elevated, inclusive health and well-being experience that encompasses the full range of physical, social, financial and emotional health.

Health Advocate is launching a number of features that directly tie in with the company's new tagline, Caring for you in all ways. Always.

  • Whole-person engagement through the digital communications platform
  • The addition of interpretation services in over 250 languages
  • 24/7/365 support from Health Advocate's expert staff across all programs
  • Usability enhancements including scheduling, messaging and notifications
  • Individualized content based on member actions and specific needs
  • Tailored outreach personalized by demographics, data and member preferences

"We are thrilled to introduce the NEW Health Advocate. Our updated brand and logo reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service, quality, and value to our clients and members. These enhancements demonstrate our focus on whole-person health and well-being to ensure each member gets the one-on-one care and support they need for any issue," said Jeff Cordell, Health Advocate's President and CEO. "We see this rebranding as an exciting step forward in our journey, one that we believe will benefit all of our valued clients and members now and into the future."

Health Advocate continuously invests in improving its services and programs to make members' interactions even more impactful, seamless and productive. By combining a compassionate team of healthcare experts with a powerful digital experience, intuitive technology, and smart AI algorithms, Health Advocate works to educate, engage, and advocate for members in every interaction. This caring approach delivers results, helping everyone achieve improved health outcomes, lower healthcare costs, and peace of mind.

To learn more and stay up to date on the latest insights and information from Health Advocate and its thought leaders, visit the company's new website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Health Advocate 

Health Advocate offers an innovative whole-person health and well-being experience designed to help people seamlessly navigate the healthcare system while reducing confusion and point solution fatigue. This unique approach incorporates five core services to address the full range of health needs, which can be integrated to support our millions of members, no matter their issue. We care for our members in all ways. Always.

Our team of nearly 2,000 compassionate, knowledgeable Personal Health Advocates provides personalized and HIPAA-compliant concierge support, backed by powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform, to educate, engage and advocate for our members.

Health Advocate is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleperformance, which was named one of the top 5 World's Best Workplaces 2023 by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

For more information, visit our new website at www.HealthAdvocate.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Contact:
Courtney Prizer
6109406723
371193@email4pr.com

SOURCE Health Advocate

Also from this source

Health Advocate Earns NCQA Certification for HEDIS® Certified Measures

Health Advocate Earns NCQA Certification for HEDIS® Certified Measures

Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy, well-being and population health benefits programs, announced today that its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.