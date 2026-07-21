Health Advocate Marks 10th Consecutive Year of NCQA Certification for HEDIS® Certified Measures

A decade of certification underscores the quality, consistency, and impact of the analytics behind Health Advocate's proprietary Health Insights Dashboard™

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy and navigation, well-being, and behavioral health programs, announced today that its Health Insights Dashboard™ has again earned Measure Certification™ from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) measures, marking its 10th consecutive year of recognition. HEDIS measures within the Dashboard guide targeted outreach, clinical support, and digital engagement across Health Advocate's whole-person population health solutions.

"Ten consecutive years of NCQA certification is more than a milestone; it is a measure of trust," said Alyssa Scott, Ph.D., Health Advocate's Chief Analytics Officer. "Behind every data point is a person who may benefit from earlier outreach, clearer guidance, or more timely support. This certification reflects the discipline of our analytics team and the strength of a platform built to turn evidence-based measures into meaningful action for the people and organizations we serve."

Health Advocate earned NCQA Measure Certification for logic algorithms within the Health Insights Dashboard™ supporting Breast Cancer Screening, Cervical Cancer Screening, Colorectal Cancer Screening, and Persistence of Beta-Blocker Treatment After a Heart Attack. The cancer screening measures also meet NCQA's Electronic Clinical Data Systems (ECDS) reporting requirements, reflecting Health Advocate's investment in digital-first capabilities aligned with evolving industry standards.

The customizable Health Insights Dashboard™ enables employers, consultants, and health plans to assess population risk, pinpoint clinical intervention opportunities, and track KPIs and ROI, among other capabilities. By connecting certified measurement logic with actionable insights, the platform helps Health Advocate identify members for wellness and chronic condition programs, personalize outreach, and monitor progress to improve outcomes and reduce costs.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

NCQA HEDIS Compliance Audit™ is a trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

About Health Advocate

We care for our members in all ways. Always. Health Advocate offers an innovative whole-person health and well-being experience designed to help people navigate the healthcare system while reducing confusion and point solution fatigue. This unique approach seamlessly integrates core services to help our millions of members and their employers achieve better health, lower costs, and create a culture of health and well-being where everyone thrives, no matter what challenges they may face.

Our team of nearly 2,000 compassionate, knowledgeable Personal Health Advocates provides personalized HIPAA-compliant concierge support, backed by powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform, to educate, engage, and advocate for our members and guide them toward better health.

For more information, visit our website at www.HealthAdvocate.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Contact:

Courtney Prizer

610-940-6723

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Advocate