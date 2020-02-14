Health and Law Experts to Share Insights on Coronavirus Threat in Webinar Hosted by UH Law Center

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global health emergency caused by the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Health Law & Policy Institute at the University of Houston Law Center will present a webinar Feb. 19 with health and legal experts providing updates on the outbreak and preparations for its potential threat to the United States.

"The COVID-19 outbreak is unquestionably a serious problem for much of the world and potentially a serious event for the United States," said Seth Chandler, Law Foundation Professor of Law who will serve as moderator. "We want to connect people with the latest information from experts to permit a better understanding of legal, medical and practical issues for people here in Texas and elsewhere in the United States."

The webinar is intended for the general public and media, but will be of particular interest to those in law enforcement, the judiciary, public health, business and education. Speakers will discuss laws pertaining to isolation and quarantine while local health officials will analyze the epidemiology of the outbreak and efforts to prevent and respond to a potential emergency. There will also be discussions of legal and practical issues for employers and educational institutions.

Speakers include:

Umair Shah , M.D., M.P.H., Executive Director, Harris County Public Health Environmental Services and Harris County Local Health Authority

, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Director, Harris County Public Health Environmental Services and Harris County Local Health Authority Peter Hotez , M.D., Ph.D., Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine

, M.D., Ph.D., Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine, Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner , M.D., Vice-Chair, Healthcare Quality and Professor, Infectious Diseases, UTHealth McGovern Medical School

, M.D., Vice-Chair, Healthcare Quality and Professor, Infectious Diseases, UTHealth McGovern Medical School Katharine Weber , J.D., Principal, Jackson Lewis P.C .

, J.D., Principal, . Vanessa K. Tilney , M.D., Executive Director/Chief Physician, University of Houston Student Health Center

Speakers also will discuss various resources for information about the virus, including material created by Johns Hopkins University and the updated 2020 Texas Bench Book, "Control Measures and Public Health Emergencies," published by the Law Center's Health Law & Policy Institute. The book serves as a guide for judges who evaluate public health control measures and public health authorities who implement them.

The webinar will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19. Registration is limited to 500 participants. Questions may be submitted to the panelists via the Zoom application and a recording will be available after the event.

